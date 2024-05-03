🚧 Uptown road closures ahead of LLMF

CMPD will close major roads in Uptown for the Lovin' Life Music Fest this weekend:

From May 3-6, Caldwell Street will close from 6th Street to 9th Street.

Brevard St., 9th Street and 7th Street (from Brevard Street to the light rail tracks) will reopen May 6 at 6am.

7th Street (from Caldwell Street to Brevard Street) and 8th Street (from Caldwell Street to the light rail tracks) will reopen May 7 at 6am.