59 mins ago - News

🚧 Uptown road closures ahead of LLMF

headshot
large stage

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

CMPD will close major roads in Uptown for the Lovin' Life Music Fest this weekend:

  • From May 3-6, Caldwell Street will close from 6th Street to 9th Street.
  • Brevard St., 9th Street and 7th Street (from Brevard Street to the light rail tracks) will reopen May 6 at 6am.
  • 7th Street (from Caldwell Street to Brevard Street) and 8th Street (from Caldwell Street to the light rail tracks) will reopen May 7 at 6am.
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Charlotte in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Charlotte stories

No stories could be found

Charlottepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more