🚧 Uptown road closures ahead of LLMF
CMPD will close major roads in Uptown for the Lovin' Life Music Fest this weekend:
- From May 3-6, Caldwell Street will close from 6th Street to 9th Street.
- Brevard St., 9th Street and 7th Street (from Brevard Street to the light rail tracks) will reopen May 6 at 6am.
- 7th Street (from Caldwell Street to Brevard Street) and 8th Street (from Caldwell Street to the light rail tracks) will reopen May 7 at 6am.
