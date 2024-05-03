Lovin' life but not this weather forecast
There is rain in the forecast this weekend, per our news partner WBTV.
Why it matters: Today marks the start of a very busy weekend in the city— specifically Uptown, where we have a music festival, a Charlotte FC match, and several Cinco de Mayo festivities, among other happenings.
Here's what we can expect, per WBTV meteorologist Rachel Coulter:
- Today: A few thunderstorms likely to flare up this afternoon and evening. Temps in the mid- to high 80s during the day and low 70s by the end of the night.
- Saturday: We'll be in and out of rain and storms with temps in the low- to mid-70s.
- Sunday: Similar to Saturday, we'll see rain and storms throughout the day but temps will be in the low 80s.
The good news? Rachel says it won't be a complete washout, and you can check the radar on the WBTV weather app to track those storms.
