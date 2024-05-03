59 mins ago - News

Lovin' life but not this weather forecast

weather forecast for friday, saturday and sunday

There is rain in the forecast this weekend, per our news partner WBTV.

Why it matters: Today marks the start of a very busy weekend in the city— specifically Uptown, where we have a music festival, a Charlotte FC match, and several Cinco de Mayo festivities, among other happenings.

Here's what we can expect, per WBTV meteorologist Rachel Coulter:

  • Today: A few thunderstorms likely to flare up this afternoon and evening. Temps in the mid- to high 80s during the day and low 70s by the end of the night.
  • Saturday: We'll be in and out of rain and storms with temps in the low- to mid-70s.
  • Sunday: Similar to Saturday, we'll see rain and storms throughout the day but temps will be in the low 80s.

The good news? Rachel says it won't be a complete washout, and you can check the radar on the WBTV weather app to track those storms.

