Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $310K to $1.2M

2107 The Plaza

2107 The Plaza listed for $1,185,000 in Plaza Midwood. Photo: Courtesy of Ken Riel.

These recently listed homes have dreamy, Pinterest-worthy features, plus some ideal locations offering ample walkability.

1313 Weststone Dr. — $310,000

Why we love it: This charming brick ranch-style home comes with a spacious covered patio that you can relax on after a long day of work.

  • Neighborhood: Westchester
  • Realtor: Jeremy Howard • Keller Williams South Park
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,031 square feet
  • Notable features: white brick exterior, open floor plan, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, covered patio and fenced-in yard.
1313 Weststone Dr
Photos; Courtesy of Jeremy Howard

6322 Bridlewood Lane — $499,000

Why we love it: This house was recently renovated to give it a brand new feel, down to the details including a modern trim and hardware.

2813 Holt St. — $879,900

Why we love it: This craftsman-style home is within walking distance to coffee shops and restaurants in nearby neighborhoods.

Villa Heights
Photos: Courtesy of Kirsten Robinson

1720 Thomas Ave. — $969,000

Why we love it: This house is steps away from the Plaza and a short walk from all the popular bars, restaurants and coffee shops in the neighborhood.

  • Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,779 square feet
  • Notable features: front porch, open layout, concrete countertops, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, clawfoot tub, walk-in closet, fenced-in yard and open shelving.
1720 Thomas Ave
Photos: Courtesy of Zoe Rives

2107 The Plaza — $1,185,000

Why we love it: Between the location and the white picket fence, you might just feel like you're living the American dream.

  • Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood
  • Realtor: Ken Riel • COMPASS
  • Specs: 5 beds, 3 baths and 2,976 square feet
  • Notable features: hardwood floors, arched walkways, den, sunroom, renovated kitchen, walk-in closet, soaker tub, built-in grill, fire pit, stone patio and covered patio.
Ken Riel
Photos: Courtesy of Ken Riel
