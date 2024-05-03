Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $310K to $1.2M

2107 The Plaza listed for $1,185,000 in Plaza Midwood. Photo: Courtesy of Ken Riel.

These recently listed homes have dreamy, Pinterest-worthy features, plus some ideal locations offering ample walkability.

Why we love it: This charming brick ranch-style home comes with a spacious covered patio that you can relax on after a long day of work.

Neighborhood: Westchester

Westchester Realtor: Jeremy Howard • Keller Williams South Park

Jeremy Howard • Keller Williams South Park Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,031 square feet

3 beds, 2 baths and 1,031 square feet Notable features: white brick exterior, open floor plan, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, covered patio and fenced-in yard.

Photos; Courtesy of Jeremy Howard

Why we love it: This house was recently renovated to give it a brand new feel, down to the details including a modern trim and hardware.

Neighborhood: Eastway

Eastway Realtor: Andrew Sharpe • Southeastern Premier Properties LLC

Andrew Sharpe • Southeastern Premier Properties LLC Specs: 5 beds, 3 baths and 2,024 square feet

5 beds, 3 baths and 2,024 square feet Notable features: white quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large fenced-in yard, modern trim and fixtures.

Why we love it: This craftsman-style home is within walking distance to coffee shops and restaurants in nearby neighborhoods.

Neighborhood: Villa Heights

Villa Heights Realtor: Kirsten Robinson • Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty

Kirsten Robinson • Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths and 2,127 square feet

4 beds, 3 baths and 2,127 square feet Notable features: shaded front porch, built-in shelving, open floor plan, fireplace, quartzite countertops, spacious rooms and fenced-in yard.

Photos: Courtesy of Kirsten Robinson

Why we love it: This house is steps away from the Plaza and a short walk from all the popular bars, restaurants and coffee shops in the neighborhood.

Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,779 square feet

3 beds, 2 baths and 1,779 square feet Notable features: front porch, open layout, concrete countertops, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, clawfoot tub, walk-in closet, fenced-in yard and open shelving.

Photos: Courtesy of Zoe Rives

Why we love it: Between the location and the white picket fence, you might just feel like you're living the American dream.

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Plaza Midwood Realtor: Ken Riel • COMPASS

Ken Riel • COMPASS Specs: 5 beds, 3 baths and 2,976 square feet

5 beds, 3 baths and 2,976 square feet Notable features: hardwood floors, arched walkways, den, sunroom, renovated kitchen, walk-in closet, soaker tub, built-in grill, fire pit, stone patio and covered patio.