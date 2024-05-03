13 mins ago - News

In photos: Uptown procession for fallen Charlotte police officer Joshua Eyer

The casket of CMPD officer Joshua Eyer is carried through Uptown by officers on horseback in a cart.

The casket of CMPD officer Joshua Eyer is carried through Uptown from CMPD headquarters to First Baptist Church by officers on horseback. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Thousands gathered in Uptown Friday, May 3, to honor Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer Joshua Eyer.

A procession from CMPD headquarters (601 E Trade St.) to First Baptist Church (301 S. Davidson St.) included local law enforcement officers and others from across the state, plus elected officials like Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

Context: Officer Eyer was one of four law enforcement officers killed on Monday, April 29, in an east Charlotte shooting while the U.S. Marshals task force was serving a warrant.

  • Other law enforcement officers fatally shot were with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive task force: Sam Poloche, William "Alden" Elliott and Deputy Marshal Thomas Weeks.

How to support those affected

Read more: President Biden visits Charlotte to honor the four law enforcement officers fatally shot

The body of officer Eyer being transported by a vehicle processional to a cemetery in east Charlotte.
Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios
Officers marching down Davidson Street.
Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios
A horse without its rider is walked by an officer through Uptown.
Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios
A large American flag hangs from a fire truck ladder above the entrance to the church.
A large American flag hangs from a fire truck ladder above the entrance to the church. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios
The empty cart that carried Officer Eyer's body.
Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios
Local leaders and law enforcement make their way through Uptown.
Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios
Charlotte Fire Department Pipes and Drums.
Charlotte Fire Department Pipes and Drums. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios
Hundreds of CMPD officers line up in Uptown to honor fallen officer Joshua Eyer.
Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios
