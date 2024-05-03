Thousands gathered in Uptown Friday, May 3, to honor Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer Joshua Eyer.
A procession from CMPD headquarters (601 E Trade St.) to First Baptist Church (301 S. Davidson St.) included local law enforcement officers and others from across the state, plus elected officials like Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.
Context: Officer Eyer was one of four law enforcement officers killed on Monday, April 29, in an east Charlotte shooting while the U.S. Marshals task force was serving a warrant.
Other law enforcement officers fatally shot were with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive task force: Sam Poloche, William "Alden" Elliott and Deputy Marshal Thomas Weeks.