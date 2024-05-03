Share on email (opens in new window)

The casket of CMPD officer Joshua Eyer is carried through Uptown from CMPD headquarters to First Baptist Church by officers on horseback. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Thousands gathered in Uptown Friday, May 3, to honor Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer Joshua Eyer.

A procession from CMPD headquarters (601 E Trade St.) to First Baptist Church (301 S. Davidson St.) included local law enforcement officers and others from across the state, plus elected officials like Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

Context: Officer Eyer was one of four law enforcement officers killed on Monday, April 29, in an east Charlotte shooting while the U.S. Marshals task force was serving a warrant.

Other law enforcement officers fatally shot were with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive task force: Sam Poloche, William "Alden" Elliott and Deputy Marshal Thomas Weeks.

How to support those affected

Read more: President Biden visits Charlotte to honor the four law enforcement officers fatally shot

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

A large American flag hangs from a fire truck ladder above the entrance to the church. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Charlotte Fire Department Pipes and Drums. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios