Weekender: 28 things to do in Charlotte this Cinco de Mayo weekend

🧁Grab a free cupcake in celebration of SWIRL Dessert Bar's fifth anniversary in Oakhurst and South End. | Free | 12pm | Details
🍻 Try a variety of sausages and Bavarian treats at Old Mecklenburg Brewery's Beer Wurst Fest. | Free | 11am | Details
🎻 Listen to a live violinist and sip on wine at Coterie Concept in South End. | $75 | 4pm | Details
🎉 Keep the party going after Lovin' Life and Breakaway at RSVP South End. | $15 | 10pm | Details
🏇 Put on your best derby attire for a themed party at Sycamore Brewing. | Free | 2pm | Details
🎊 Stop by Sugar Creek Brewing for a Cinco de Mayo Fiesta. | Free | 11am | Details
🤣 Laugh the night away at improv comedy at Charlotte Comedy Theater. | $15 | 7:30pm | Details
🐶 Adopt a pup from The Greater Charlotte SPCA at Edge City Brewery and May the Fourth Be With You. | Free | 12pm | Details
🏞️ Join a Star Wars-themed charity disc golf tournament at Reedy Creek Park. Proceeds support Second Harvest Food Bank. | $25 | 9:30am | Details
🍷Try six different kinds of wine at L'Ostrica's wine tasting. | $15 | 12pm | Details
🇲🇽 Start the Cinco de Mayo celebrations a day early with music, tacos and drinks at One South Alleyway. | Free | Runs through Sunday | Details
⚽️ Cheer on Charlotte FC as they take on the Portland Timbers at Bank of America Stadium. | $25 | 7:30pm | Details
🌮 Enjoy authentic Mexican food, music and dancing at The Boileryard in Camp North End's Cinco de Mayo Celebration. | Free | 3-10pm | Details
⛲️ Explore seven gardens during the Art in the Garden Tour across multiple neighborhoods. | $40-$45 | 4pm | Details
Sunday, May 5
🎶 Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a live DJ and dishes at Muraya. | Prices vary | 11am | Details
🛍️ Check out a Cinco de Mayo market with vendors and food at Resident Culture Plaza Midwood. | Free | 12pm | Details
🎤 Listen to several live musical performances from artists like Tim Childers, Pepper Lewis & The Big Chiefs Duo and Tyler Farr at BoatYard Lake Norman. Proceeds benefit PGA REACH Carolinas. | $35 | 3:30pm | Details
🍹 Keep the Cinco de Mayo celebrations going at Que Onda for drink specials and giveaways. | Prices vary | 11am-10pm | Details
🏃♂️ Celebrate the fourth anniversary of Mad Mile Run Club at Camp North End | Free | Times vary | Details
🍽️ Meet up with friends at NoDa Brewing for The Carefree Black Girl Cookout. | $10-$60 | 4-10pm | Details
🍾 Hop around to several bars for Cinco de Mayo that starts at Lost & Found. | $20 | 1-8pm | Details
