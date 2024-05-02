Weekender: 28 things to do in Charlotte this Cinco de Mayo weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Lovin' Life Music Fest will take place in Fourth Ward in Uptown. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

The Charlotte area is packed with events this weekend, from Lovin' Life Music Fest in Uptown to Breakaway Music Festival in Concord.

Friday, May 3

🎸 See headliners like Post Malone at Uptown's inaugural three-day Lovin' Life Music Fest. | $225+ | Times vary | Details

🛍️ Shop from a pop-up market at Victoria Yards through Sunday. | Free | 11am-6pm | Details

⚾️ Watch the fireworks after the Charlotte Knights take on the Memphis Redbirds at Truist Field. | $23 | 7:04pm | Details

🎉 Party to live DJ sets at Open Gate Syndicate's takeover at Hoppin'. | $7.50+ | 10pm-2am | Details

🎶 See artists like Excision and NGHTMRE at Breakaway: Another World music festival at zMAX Dragway. | $89+ | Times vary | Details

🖼️ Explore the local art scene with the First Friday Gallery Crawl in South End. | Free | 5-10pm | Details

Saturday, May 4

🧁Grab a free cupcake in celebration of SWIRL Dessert Bar's fifth anniversary in Oakhurst and South End. | Free | 12pm | Details

🍻 Try a variety of sausages and Bavarian treats at Old Mecklenburg Brewery's Beer Wurst Fest. | Free | 11am | Details

🎻 Listen to a live violinist and sip on wine at Coterie Concept in South End. | $75 | 4pm | Details

🎉 Keep the party going after Lovin' Life and Breakaway at RSVP South End. | $15 | 10pm | Details

🏇 Put on your best derby attire for a themed party at Sycamore Brewing. | Free | 2pm | Details

🎊 Stop by Sugar Creek Brewing for a Cinco de Mayo Fiesta. | Free | 11am | Details

🤣 Laugh the night away at improv comedy at Charlotte Comedy Theater. | $15 | 7:30pm | Details

🐶 Adopt a pup from The Greater Charlotte SPCA at Edge City Brewery and May the Fourth Be With You. | Free | 12pm | Details

🏞️ Join a Star Wars-themed charity disc golf tournament at Reedy Creek Park. Proceeds support Second Harvest Food Bank. | $25 | 9:30am | Details

🍷Try six different kinds of wine at L'Ostrica's wine tasting. | $15 | 12pm | Details

🇲🇽 Start the Cinco de Mayo celebrations a day early with music, tacos and drinks at One South Alleyway. | Free | Runs through Sunday | Details

⚽️ Cheer on Charlotte FC as they take on the Portland Timbers at Bank of America Stadium. | $25 | 7:30pm | Details

🌮 Enjoy authentic Mexican food, music and dancing at The Boileryard in Camp North End's Cinco de Mayo Celebration. | Free | 3-10pm | Details

⛲️ Explore seven gardens during the Art in the Garden Tour across multiple neighborhoods. | $40-$45 | 4pm | Details

Sunday, May 5

🎶 Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a live DJ and dishes at Muraya. | Prices vary | 11am | Details

🛍️ Check out a Cinco de Mayo market with vendors and food at Resident Culture Plaza Midwood. | Free | 12pm | Details

🎤 Listen to several live musical performances from artists like Tim Childers, Pepper Lewis & The Big Chiefs Duo and Tyler Farr at BoatYard Lake Norman. Proceeds benefit PGA REACH Carolinas. | $35 | 3:30pm | Details

🍹 Keep the Cinco de Mayo celebrations going at Que Onda for drink specials and giveaways. | Prices vary | 11am-10pm | Details

🏃‍♂️ Celebrate the fourth anniversary of Mad Mile Run Club at Camp North End | Free | Times vary | Details

🍽️ Meet up with friends at NoDa Brewing for The Carefree Black Girl Cookout. | $10-$60 | 4-10pm | Details

🍾 Hop around to several bars for Cinco de Mayo that starts at Lost & Found. | $20 | 1-8pm | Details

Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board. Hosting an event? Reach more Charlotteans through an Event Listing, which includes placement on our Event Board and in our weekday newsletter. Have a scoop about a cool event? Submit your event.