4 officers fatally shot in east Charlotte

Shannon Park became the scene of one of the deadliest days in Charlotte law enforcement history Monday. Eight officers were shot, four fatally, in a shootout in the east Charlotte neighborhood.

Three of the officers killed were with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. The state Department of Adult Correction identified two of them as Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott.

One Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer, Joshua Eyer, died later Monday night from gunshot wounds, according to CMPD. He'd been taken to the hospital in critical condition earlier in the day.

The other officers are in stable condition, CMPD chief Johnny Jennings said.

Catch up quick: Jennings said that the U.S. Marshals task force went to a home in the neighborhood at 1:30pm to serve a warrant on a convicted felon for possessing a firearm.

The subject of the warrant shot at the officers, who shot back. CMPD said at least one other person in the home also fired at them as the shootout continued.

One suspect was declared dead at the scene, and police detained two others for questioning, CMPD said.

CMPD didn't declare the neighborhood safe until nearly 5pm.

In the hours between, law enforcement officers entered residents' homes and backyards and hid behind trees and shrubs in the densely wooded neighborhood, trying to bring an end to the shootout, according to videos and witness accounts from our news partners at WBTV.

What they're saying: "Today's an absolute tragic day for the city of Charlotte and for the profession of law enforcement," Jennings said. "Today we lost some heroes that are out just simply trying to keep our community safe."

