🗓 Weekday planner: Live music, workouts and more to do

headshot
Post Malone

Post Malone will headline Friday's lineup at Lovin' Life Music Fest. Photo: Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

While counting the days until the inaugural Lovin' Life Music Fest this weekend, here are some other things to keep you busy:

🧘‍♀️ Today: Fuse yoga with HIIT at The Music Yard. | $15.46 | 6pm | Details

🎭 Tomorrow: See "Mrs. Doubtfire" the musical at Belk Theater. | $30+ | 7:30pm | Details

🎺 Wednesday: Sip sangria and listen to live jazz at Canteen in Camp North End. | Free | 7-9pm | Details

🎶 Thursday: Bring a chair, grab a beer and enjoy live music at Queen City Quarter's May music series. | Free | 5pm | Details

🎉 Friday: Party to live DJs at Hoppin'. | $7.50+ | 10pm-2am | Details

21 things happening this week

