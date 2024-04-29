🗓 Weekday planner: Live music, workouts and more to do
While counting the days until the inaugural Lovin' Life Music Fest this weekend, here are some other things to keep you busy:
🧘♀️ Today: Fuse yoga with HIIT at The Music Yard. | $15.46 | 6pm | Details
🎭 Tomorrow: See "Mrs. Doubtfire" the musical at Belk Theater. | $30+ | 7:30pm | Details
🎺 Wednesday: Sip sangria and listen to live jazz at Canteen in Camp North End. | Free | 7-9pm | Details
🎶 Thursday: Bring a chair, grab a beer and enjoy live music at Queen City Quarter's May music series. | Free | 5pm | Details
🎉 Friday: Party to live DJs at Hoppin'. | $7.50+ | 10pm-2am | Details
