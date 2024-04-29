🗓 Weekday planner: Live music, workouts and more to do

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Post Malone will headline Friday's lineup at Lovin' Life Music Fest . Photo: Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

While counting the days until the inaugural Lovin' Life Music Fest this weekend, here are some other things to keep you busy:

🧘‍♀️ Today: Fuse yoga with HIIT at The Music Yard. | $15.46 | 6pm | Details

🎭 Tomorrow: See "Mrs. Doubtfire" the musical at Belk Theater. | $30+ | 7:30pm | Details

🎺 Wednesday: Sip sangria and listen to live jazz at Canteen in Camp North End. | Free | 7-9pm | Details

🎶 Thursday: Bring a chair, grab a beer and enjoy live music at Queen City Quarter's May music series. | Free | 5pm | Details

🎉 Friday: Party to live DJs at Hoppin'. | $7.50+ | 10pm-2am | Details

21 things happening this week