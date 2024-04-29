3 hours ago - News

🗞 Speed reads

headshot
headshot
2
Illustration of a pair of eyes with the pupils moving left to right.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

People marched along Beatties Ford Road this weekend to bring awareness to gun violence. (WBTV)

🚌 A Charlotte Area Transit System report shows that fewer than 1% of bus trips have been "missed" — the lowest rate in two years. (WBTV)

👶 Baby supply donations are being collected Thursday at Cornelius Town Hall to benefit families at Fort Liberty. (WSOC)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Charlotte in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Charlotte stories

No stories could be found

Charlottepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more