The United Methodist Church is holding its General Conference in Uptown now through May 3. It's brought in nearly 5,000 visitors — including delegates, official attendees and the public, according to Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority.

This citywide convention is using 11 hotels in Uptown.

CRVA expects the conference to use more than 22,000 room nights across those hotels.

The big picture: United Methodist leaders in Charlotte last week voted on steps that could end the church's ban on LGBTQ+ clergy and same-sex weddings, NPR reported.