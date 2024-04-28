⚡️ Biz lightning round

🍻 Pineville debuted its first social district last week. The district extends from Polk Street in the east to Jack Hughes Park in the west. (🔒 Charlotte Ledger)

💰 Planned Parenthood, the nonprofit that provides sexual and reproductive health care, plans to spend $10 million on North Carolina's election this year — double what the group spent in the 2022 election. (WUNC)

🛍️ Express will close 95 stores nationwide, including at Northlake Mall, following the apparel company's bankruptcy filing last week. (Observer)

🚗 The cost of a massive project to rebuild and widen Interstate 77 between uptown and South Carolina has ballooned from $1.1 billion in 2020 to more than $3 billion today. (WFAE)