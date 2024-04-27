📝 What we learned
🍸 Palace on 4th, a new cocktail lounge, will open in the former Green's Lunch spot.
🎤 Swifties have taken to social media with a new theory about the pop singer: She's planning a surprise performance at next weekend's Lovin' Life Music Fest.
🚃 An effort to more than double the Gold Line route — a fare-free streetcar that sometimes runs nearly empty — is moving forward despite declining ridership.
🎤 Rap star and Charlotte native, DaBaby, shocked students at Garinger High School in east Charlotte Monday with a surprise performance.
🍷 Flight, a new restaurant and bar, will open in Elizabeth this summer.
🍺 OMB will open its new biergarten and restaurant in Ballantyne on Memorial Day weekend.
✈️ A new hiring plan could increase air traffic controllers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Charlotte stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more