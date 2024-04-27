📝 What we learned

🍸 Palace on 4th, a new cocktail lounge, will open in the former Green's Lunch spot.

🎤 Swifties have taken to social media with a new theory about the pop singer: She's planning a surprise performance at next weekend's Lovin' Life Music Fest.

🚃 An effort to more than double the Gold Line route — a fare-free streetcar that sometimes runs nearly empty — is moving forward despite declining ridership.

🎤 Rap star and Charlotte native, DaBaby, shocked students at Garinger High School in east Charlotte Monday with a surprise performance.

🍷 Flight, a new restaurant and bar, will open in Elizabeth this summer.

🍺 OMB will open its new biergarten and restaurant in Ballantyne on Memorial Day weekend.

✈️ A new hiring plan could increase air traffic controllers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.