Apr 27, 2024 - News

🌳 A festival about trees

"Charlotte Without Trees" campaign sign wrapped around a tree.

Photo: Courtesy of TreesCharlotte

TreeFest, a TreesCharlotte celebration of sustainability and community, is happening today at The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery.

State of play: TreesCharlotte is expected to kick off "Charlotte Without Trees" at the festival, a citywide campaign responding to the latest Tree Canopy Assessment, which shows continued canopy loss between 2018-2022.

  • The initiative asks Charlotteans to consider what the city would look like without its urban forest. The campaign will run throughout the year.

If you go: The festival is free to attend and includes arts and crafts, live music and raffles. TreesCharlotte is offering free tree seedlings and providing a seedling potting station. Festivities run from 2-5pm at 4150 Yancey Rd.

