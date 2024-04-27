🌳 A festival about trees

TreeFest, a TreesCharlotte celebration of sustainability and community, is happening today at The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery.

State of play: TreesCharlotte is expected to kick off "Charlotte Without Trees" at the festival, a citywide campaign responding to the latest Tree Canopy Assessment, which shows continued canopy loss between 2018-2022.

The initiative asks Charlotteans to consider what the city would look like without its urban forest. The campaign will run throughout the year.

If you go: The festival is free to attend and includes arts and crafts, live music and raffles. TreesCharlotte is offering free tree seedlings and providing a seedling potting station. Festivities run from 2-5pm at 4150 Yancey Rd.