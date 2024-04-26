Speed reads: Fridays at Camp North End

🎉 Starting today, Camp North End will host weekly festivities every Friday through November. Expect live music, food, drink and other fun events. (Camp North End)

🏀 The Charlotte 49ers have a new head women's basketball coach: Tomekia Reed. (Axios)

🐻 Wildlife experts say the bear cub that was taken out of a tree in Asheville was transported to a rehab facility in western N.C. and is doing well. (Fox Carolina)

🚲 A local mom recovered her kids' stolen dirt bikes by tracking them with AirTags. (WSOC)

⚾️ Luke Little, an East Meck grad and pitcher for the Chicago Cubs, had to change his glove during a game because it had an American flag patch on it. The team's manager explained that the white on the flag could be a distraction to hitters. (AP)

🚗 A car dealership in Rock Hill is facing a near-total loss of its inventory after a recent hail storm damaged its lot. (WBTV)

🖼 This weekend the Mint Museum Randolph is showcasing its new exhibit "Objects of Affection and Shinichi Sawada: Agents of Clay." There'll be 150 wearable works of art created from recycled, repurposed and found materials in the exhibition, per the museum.

💕 Babe Cave, a cocktail bar for women previously located in west Charlotte, reopens tomorrow in LoSo. (Axios)

🏙 Check out this luxury Charlotte condo that just hit the market for nearly $5M. (Axios)

🍗 Summerbird in South End closed permanently yesterday. (Instagram)