Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $325K to $1M

This NoDa home at 933 Sweetbriar St is listed for $675,000. Photo courtesy of listing agent Daina Brundrett with Helen Adams Realty

These recently listed houses come with charming features including built-in shelving and a resort style pool.

Why we love it: One of the advantages of a newly built townhouse is being the first to make memories within it.

Neighborhood: Oak Forest

Oak Forest Realtor: Dulce Delgado • Northway Realty LLC

Dulce Delgado • Northway Realty LLC Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,404 square feet

3 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,404 square feet Notable features: granite countertops, walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and garage.

Why we love it: The built-in shelving and desk in one of the rooms make setting up a work-from-home space effortless.

Neighborhood: Madison Park

Madison Park Realtor: Nick Cannon • COMPASS

Nick Cannon • COMPASS Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,133 square feet

3 beds, 2 baths and 1,133 square feet Notable features: built-in shelving, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, built-in seating, fire pit, deck and fenced-in yard.

Photos: Courtesy of Nick Cannon

Why we love it: This renovated home is within walking distance, or a short drive, to popular neighborhood restaurants and coffee shops.

Neighborhood: NoDa

NoDa Realtor: Daina Brundrett • Helen Adams Realty

Daina Brundrett • Helen Adams Realty Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,628 square feet

3 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,628 square feet Notable features: front porch, open floor plan, arched walkway, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, large closets, fenced-in backyard, patio and pergola.

Photos: Courtesy of Daina Brundrett

Why we love it: You'd have the go-to house for hosting outdoor gatherings around the resort-style pool and glass gazebo.

Neighborhood: Stonehaven

Stonehaven Realtor: Melanie Wilson • Keller Williams Connected

Melanie Wilson • Keller Williams Connected Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 bath and 2,569 square feet

4 beds, 2.5 bath and 2,569 square feet Notable features: hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, screened-in porch, pool, fenced-in yard and gazebo.

Photos: Courtesy of Melanie Wilson

Why we love it: You can drive out of the three-car garage to get to SouthPark Mall and Phillips Place in less than five minutes and purchase items that'll fill your walk-in closet.

Neighborhood: SouthPark

SouthPark Realtor: Wes Collins • COMPASS

Wes Collins • COMPASS Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,800 square feet

Notable features: hardwood floors, quartz countertops, accent wall, built-in bench, walk-in closet and fenced-in yard.

Photos: Courtesy of Wes Collins

Why we love it: The 1930 brick home is within walking distance to several popular South End breweries and restaurants.