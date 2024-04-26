Apr 26, 2024 - Real Estate

Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $325K to $1M

headshot
933 Sweetbriar St

This NoDa home at 933 Sweetbriar St is listed for $675,000. Photo courtesy of listing agent Daina Brundrett with Helen Adams Realty

These recently listed houses come with charming features including built-in shelving and a resort style pool.

6307 Lake Dr. — $325,000

Why we love it: One of the advantages of a newly built townhouse is being the first to make memories within it.

  • Neighborhood: Oak Forest
  • Realtor: Dulce Delgado • Northway Realty LLC
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,404 square feet
  • Notable features: granite countertops, walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and garage.

4820 Murrayhill Road — $549,900

Why we love it: The built-in shelving and desk in one of the rooms make setting up a work-from-home space effortless.

  • Neighborhood: Madison Park
  • Realtor: Nick Cannon • COMPASS
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,133 square feet
  • Notable features: built-in shelving, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, built-in seating, fire pit, deck and fenced-in yard.
4820 Murrayhill Rd
4820 Murrayhill Rd
4820 Murrayhill Rd
4820 Murrayhill Rd
4820 Murrayhill Rd
Photos: Courtesy of Nick Cannon

933 Sweetbriar St. — $675,000

Why we love it: This renovated home is within walking distance, or a short drive, to popular neighborhood restaurants and coffee shops.

  • Neighborhood: NoDa
  • Realtor: Daina Brundrett • Helen Adams Realty
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,628 square feet
  • Notable features: front porch, open floor plan, arched walkway, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, large closets, fenced-in backyard, patio and pergola.
933 Sweetbriar St
933 Sweetbriar St
933 Sweetbriar St
933 Sweetbriar St
933 Sweetbriar St
Photos: Courtesy of Daina Brundrett

7018 Thermal Road — $750,000

Why we love it: You'd have the go-to house for hosting outdoor gatherings around the resort-style pool and glass gazebo.

  • Neighborhood: Stonehaven
  • Realtor: Melanie Wilson • Keller Williams Connected
  • Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 bath and 2,569 square feet
  • Notable features: hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, screened-in porch, pool, fenced-in yard and gazebo.
Daina Brundrett
Melanie Wilson
Melanie Wilson
Melanie Wilson
Photos: Courtesy of Melanie Wilson

4720 Fairheath Road — $875,000

Why we love it: You can drive out of the three-car garage to get to SouthPark Mall and Phillips Place in less than five minutes and purchase items that'll fill your walk-in closet.

  • Notable features: hardwood floors, quartz countertops, accent wall, built-in bench, walk-in closet and fenced-in yard.
hot homes charlotte
Wes Collins
Wes Collins
Wes Collins
Wes Collins
Photos: Courtesy of Wes Collins

2115 Wilmore Dr. — $1,049,000

Why we love it: The 1930 brick home is within walking distance to several popular South End breweries and restaurants.

  • Neighborhood: Wilmore
  • Realtor: Lisa Whetstone • Dickens Mitchener & Associates Inc
  • Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,135 square feet
  • Notable features: hardwood floors, soft close cabinets, bay window, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, basement, patio, fenced-in yard, outdoor brick fireplace and outdoor TV.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Charlotte stories

No stories could be found

Charlottepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more