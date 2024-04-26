Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $325K to $1M
These recently listed houses come with charming features including built-in shelving and a resort style pool.
Why we love it: One of the advantages of a newly built townhouse is being the first to make memories within it.
- Neighborhood: Oak Forest
- Realtor: Dulce Delgado • Northway Realty LLC
- Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,404 square feet
- Notable features: granite countertops, walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and garage.
Why we love it: The built-in shelving and desk in one of the rooms make setting up a work-from-home space effortless.
- Neighborhood: Madison Park
- Realtor: Nick Cannon • COMPASS
- Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,133 square feet
- Notable features: built-in shelving, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, built-in seating, fire pit, deck and fenced-in yard.
Why we love it: This renovated home is within walking distance, or a short drive, to popular neighborhood restaurants and coffee shops.
- Neighborhood: NoDa
- Realtor: Daina Brundrett • Helen Adams Realty
- Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,628 square feet
- Notable features: front porch, open floor plan, arched walkway, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, large closets, fenced-in backyard, patio and pergola.
Why we love it: You'd have the go-to house for hosting outdoor gatherings around the resort-style pool and glass gazebo.
- Neighborhood: Stonehaven
- Realtor: Melanie Wilson • Keller Williams Connected
- Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 bath and 2,569 square feet
- Notable features: hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, screened-in porch, pool, fenced-in yard and gazebo.
Why we love it: You can drive out of the three-car garage to get to SouthPark Mall and Phillips Place in less than five minutes and purchase items that'll fill your walk-in closet.
- Notable features: hardwood floors, quartz countertops, accent wall, built-in bench, walk-in closet and fenced-in yard.
Why we love it: The 1930 brick home is within walking distance to several popular South End breweries and restaurants.
- Neighborhood: Wilmore
- Realtor: Lisa Whetstone • Dickens Mitchener & Associates Inc
- Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,135 square feet
- Notable features: hardwood floors, soft close cabinets, bay window, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, basement, patio, fenced-in yard, outdoor brick fireplace and outdoor TV.
