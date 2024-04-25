🗞 Speed reads

Apr 25, 2024 - News

🪰 Cicadas are so loud in South Carolina that residents in one county are calling the sheriff. (AP)

💼 A restaurant in downtown Monroe filed a defamation lawsuit against protestors who claimed it was "grooming" and "sexualizing children" with drag performances. (WFAE)

📲 President Biden signed the bill Wednesday that will force TikTok's Chinese parent company to find a U.S. buyer or face a nationwide ban. (Axios)

  • Congressman and TikTok user Jeff Jackson of Charlotte was ridiculed online for voting in favor of the bill.

💸 Buncombe County's tourism authority declined to award grants using hotel tax revenue to affordable housing projects. (WFAE)

  • Some Charlotte officials were looking at Asheville to see whether it considered affordable housing a tourism-related expenditure.

🍽️ Customshop is hosting a collaboration event with 2024 James Beard Award finalist and owner/chef of Charleston's Kultura, Nikko Cagalanan, on May 15.

💰 Gov. Roy Cooper's $34.5 billion budget calls for teacher raises and a pause on school vouchers. (Axios)

A UNC Health medical plane crashed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Wednesday morning, shutting down air traffic and leaving two injured. (Axios)

