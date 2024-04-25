🗞 Speed reads

🪰 Cicadas are so loud in South Carolina that residents in one county are calling the sheriff. (AP)

💼 A restaurant in downtown Monroe filed a defamation lawsuit against protestors who claimed it was "grooming" and "sexualizing children" with drag performances. (WFAE)

📲 President Biden signed the bill Wednesday that will force TikTok's Chinese parent company to find a U.S. buyer or face a nationwide ban. (Axios)

Congressman and TikTok user Jeff Jackson of Charlotte was ridiculed online for voting in favor of the bill.

💸 Buncombe County's tourism authority declined to award grants using hotel tax revenue to affordable housing projects. (WFAE)

Some Charlotte officials were looking at Asheville to see whether it considered affordable housing a tourism-related expenditure.

🍽️ Customshop is hosting a collaboration event with 2024 James Beard Award finalist and owner/chef of Charleston's Kultura, Nikko Cagalanan, on May 15.

💰 Gov. Roy Cooper's $34.5 billion budget calls for teacher raises and a pause on school vouchers. (Axios)

A UNC Health medical plane crashed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Wednesday morning, shutting down air traffic and leaving two injured. (Axios)