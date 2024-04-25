🚌 Calling all creatives
Have design chops? Charlotte Area Transit System is opening up a contest to create the 2025 transit passes.
- The theme is "Safe Travels!"
- CATS is accepting submissions through May 22.
How it works: A committee of transit staff, city officials and local art pros will judge the first, second and third place winners.
- Champions will have their artwork on next year's Local, Express and Express Plus passes.
- Plus, they'll get cash prizes ($500, $250 and $100) and, perhaps even better, a monthly transit pass of their choosing.
