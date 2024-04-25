🚌 Calling all creatives

Share on email (opens in new window)

Have design chops? Charlotte Area Transit System is opening up a contest to create the 2025 transit passes. The theme is "Safe Travels!"

CATS is accepting submissions through May 22.

How it works: A committee of transit staff, city officials and local art pros will judge the first, second and third place winners.

Champions will have their artwork on next year's Local, Express and Express Plus passes.

Plus, they'll get cash prizes ($500, $250 and $100) and, perhaps even better, a monthly transit pass of their choosing.

