Apr 25, 2024 - News

🚌 Calling all creatives

headshot
Bus

Photo: Alexandria Sands/Axios

Have design chops? Charlotte Area Transit System is opening up a contest to create the 2025 transit passes.

  • The theme is "Safe Travels!"
  • CATS is accepting submissions through May 22.

How it works: A committee of transit staff, city officials and local art pros will judge the first, second and third place winners.

  • Champions will have their artwork on next year's Local, Express and Express Plus passes.
  • Plus, they'll get cash prizes ($500, $250 and $100) and, perhaps even better, a monthly transit pass of their choosing.

More info on the contest

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Charlotte in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Charlotte stories

No stories could be found

Charlottepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more