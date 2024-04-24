We're back with another installment of our Blind Date series. This time, we paired Matthew and Stefone.

Ready to meet your match? Click here to apply for an upcoming date, and tell your single friends to apply.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited lightly for length and clarity.

First, let's get to know Matthew

He's 23 and works in healthcare.

His hobbies/interests include tennis, bowling, eating, music, working out, hiking and binging TV.

He says his ideal day in Charlotte includes "going thrifting then getting lunch/dinner at Optimist Hall or a new restaurant."

On why he should be selected for the blind date: "As someone who's unsure if their 'husband' lives in North Carolina, I'm hoping for the chance to be proven wrong and truly find a real connection."

Now, let's meet Stefone.

He's 23 and works in media relations.

His hobbies/interests include working out, trying new coffee shops and restaurants, cooking, playing tennis, traveling, shopping/thrifting, and watching reality TV.

His ideal day in Charlotte includes grabbing coffee, then visiting Optimist Hall and exploring NoDa.

On why he should be selected for the blind date: "I just recently moved to Charlotte and have never gone on a date here, so this would be a great way to get myself out there and hopefully find the one!"

Matthew and Stefone had two of the most similar applications we've ever received — they even showed up to their dinner and bowling date at SupperClub in South End in nearly identical shirts.

I chatted with each of them days after their date to see if they were as aligned as I hoped.

How do you typically meet your dates?

Matthew: I don't go on dates often. Dating apps haven't been the best in this area, but I'm hoping to go to more social events and meet people.

Stefone: I usually meet my dates on dating apps.

How would you describe your conversation?

Matthew: The conversations were easy. There was some awkward silence at some points, but that's to be expected when meeting someone for the first time.

Stefone: The conversation was great. We talked about everything from favorite foods to places we have traveled and everything in between.

How would you describe your chemistry?

Matthew: The date felt like two friends having dinner. There wasn't much of a romantic factor.

Stefone: There wasn't instant chemistry, and as the date progressed, it was more of friendly chemistry.

What are your thoughts on the date overall?

Matthew: I felt like we were very similar personality-wise and there was an overall good vibe, but I saw him more as a friend than someone I would date.

Stefone: I really enjoyed the date and getting to know him. There was not much awkward silence, and the conversation flowed pretty naturally. We both said it felt like we were talking to an old friend!

What's next? How did you leave it?

Matthew: The feeling was mutual that the date just felt like two friends getting together. I don't think anything more will come from the date, but I wouldn't mind hanging out again as friends.

Stefone: We both said it felt like more of a friendship than anything romantic.

