🛒 Free design samples and other speed reads

🛍 This Saturday, April 20, from 9am-4pm, thousands of pounds of free design samples (that would otherwise be sent to a landfill) will be available at the Innovation Barn in the Belmont neighborhood. (Instagram)

✈️ American Airlines will add a seasonal nonstop flight to Quebec City, Canada, starting Aug. 10. (Axios)

🍽 K Loco, a food truck inside Hoppin' in South End, will hold its grand opening Saturday at noon. Expect menu options like birria ramen, birria tacos and Korean corn dogs. (Hoppin')

🪴 The annual Juneberry Ridge plant sale, with more than 5,000 plants starting at $3, is tomorrow from 8am-noon. (Axios)

🍴 Leah & Louise will close in Camp North End tomorrow. (Axios)

🍕 Pizza Baby East is now serving dinner from 5-10pm every day except Tuesday. (Axios)

📲 A viral video out of Asheville shows a group of people pulling two bear cubs from a tree to take pictures with them. Wildlife experts say one cub was left orphaned and potentially harmed. (CBS)