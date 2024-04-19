37 mins ago - News

🛒 Free design samples and other speed reads

headshot
room with tables of textiles

The Innovation Barn will have free fabric samples, rugs, tiles, wood and other textiles, donated by local interior designers and firms. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

🛍 This Saturday, April 20, from 9am-4pm, thousands of pounds of free design samples (that would otherwise be sent to a landfill) will be available at the Innovation Barn in the Belmont neighborhood. (Instagram)

✈️ American Airlines will add a seasonal nonstop flight to Quebec City, Canada, starting Aug. 10. (Axios)

🍽 K Loco, a food truck inside Hoppin' in South End, will hold its grand opening Saturday at noon. Expect menu options like birria ramen, birria tacos and Korean corn dogs. (Hoppin')

🪴 The annual Juneberry Ridge plant sale, with more than 5,000 plants starting at $3, is tomorrow from 8am-noon. (Axios)

🍴 Leah & Louise will close in Camp North End tomorrow. (Axios)

🍕 Pizza Baby East is now serving dinner from 5-10pm every day except Tuesday. (Axios)

📲 A viral video out of Asheville shows a group of people pulling two bear cubs from a tree to take pictures with them. Wildlife experts say one cub was left orphaned and potentially harmed. (CBS)





