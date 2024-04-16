🏓 Tipsy Pickle updates and other speed reads
🛠 Tipsy Pickle will open this fall at Camp North End. Construction on the project begins this month. (Axios)
⏱ Audemars Piguet chose Raleigh over Charlotte for its new U.S. operation, where the luxury Switzerland-based watchmaker plans to invest $22 million and add 105 jobs, records show.
🚔 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department presented its first-quarter crime stats Monday, showing that homicides are up this year. (WBTV)
