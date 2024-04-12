Lovin' Life art and other speed reads

🐕 CMPD's Animal Care & Control said the community stepped up yesterday when asked to adopt or foster an animal. But the shelter still needs help with a few dogs — its kennels need to be cleared out by today at 7pm for facility renovations. (WBTV)

🎶 The Lovin' Life Music Fest will feature some of Charlotte's biggest and emerging artists by showcasing their art and hosting an "art search" for prizes. (Observer 🔒)

💵 Republican leaders in the N.C. General Assembly plan to put more money into the Opportunity Scholarship program amid growing demand. (News & Observer 🔒)

💰 Fujifilm Diosynth will invest $1.2 billion and create an additional 680 jobs at its under-construction biomanufacturing facility in Wake County by 2031. (Axios)

Two suspects are in custody after a stabbing at Appalachian State University yesterday. (WBTV)