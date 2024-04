Lovin' Life art and other speed reads

🐕 CMPD's Animal Care & Control said the community stepped up yesterday when asked to adopt or foster an animal. But the shelter still needs help with a few dogs — its kennels need to be cleared out by today at 7pm for facility renovations. (WBTV)

ğŸŽ¶ The Lovin' Life Music Fest will feature some of Charlotte's biggest and emerging artists by showcasing their art and hosting an "art search" for prizes. (Observer 🔒)

💵 Republican leaders in the N.C. General Assembly plan to put more money into the Opportunity Scholarship program amid growing demand. (News & Observer 🔒)

💰 Fujifilm Diosynth will invest $1.2 billion and create an additional 680 jobs at its under-construction biomanufacturing facility in Wake County by 2031. (Axios)

Two suspects are in custody after a stabbing at Appalachian State University yesterday. (WBTV)