🛫 New cheap flights

Frontier is launching four new direct flights from Charlotte this week, Axios' Ashley Mahoney reports.
Context: These are among eight new flights the low-cost carrier will add to Charlotte this spring.
- New York (LGA) and Baltimore (BWI) began on April 10 and fly daily.
- Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Chicago (ORD) start today and will operate three times per week.
- Flights start at $39.
What's next: Other upcoming flights include:
- Houston Bush (IAH), April 21, three times per week.
- Cincinnati (CVG), May 16, four times per week.
- Buffalo (BUF), May 17, three times per week.
- San Juan (SJU), June 1, once a day.
