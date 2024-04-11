🛫 New cheap flights

3 hours ago - News

Frontier is launching four new direct flights from Charlotte this week, Axios' Ashley Mahoney reports.

Context: These are among eight new flights the low-cost carrier will add to Charlotte this spring.

  • New York (LGA) and Baltimore (BWI) began on April 10 and fly daily.
  • Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Chicago (ORD) start today and will operate three times per week.
  • Flights start at $39.

What's next: Other upcoming flights include:

  • Houston Bush (IAH), April 21, three times per week.
  • Cincinnati (CVG), May 16, four times per week.
  • Buffalo (BUF), May 17, three times per week.
  • San Juan (SJU), June 1, once a day.

Find a full list of nonstop flights from CLT here

