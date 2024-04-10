Apr 10, 2024 - News
🍕 Popular pizza shop expands
Bird Pizzeria is making some changes that will offer more seating and an expanded menu.
Why it matters: The popular spot serves some of the best pizza in the city out of a takeout window, but its small kitchen makes inventory limited. Soon, fans of the Optimist Park joint will be able to sit and enjoy a pie inside.
What to expect: The 800-square-foot remodel will include a larger kitchen, an indoor dining room with a bar and a "secret patio" for additional outdoor seating.
- You'll still be able to pick up your order from the takeout window.
- It'll be open earlier for lunch and stay open until 10pm once the remodel is completed in early May.
