🍽️ Leah & Louise farewell dinner and other speed reads

🍽 Local restaurateurs Greg and Subrina Collier are hosting a grand farewell dinner at their James Beard-nominated Camp North End restaurant Leah & Louise on Sunday, April 21. Tickets are $215 per person. (Leah & Louise)

🛹 The non-profit Live to Skate is fundraising for $15,000 to open a skatepark in Statesville. (WBTV)

🥂 Supperland is hosting its third annual Rosé Garden Party on Sunday, May 5, from 2:30-5pm. Tickets are $65 per person and include unlimited rosé tasting and appetizer bites. (Supperland)

🚨 CMPD is implementing some changes suggested by a community task force created after a viral arrest outside of a Bojangles. (CMPD)

Some suggestions, like not arresting people for smoking marijuana, are not being implemented. (Report)

North Carolina's backlog of untested sexual assault kits, once the largest in the country, has been cleared, the state's Attorney General Josh Stein announced Tuesday. (Axios)

🏀 The Charlotte Hornets recognized head coach Steve Clifford at his final home game Tuesday night. Clifford will step down at the end of the season. (WBTV)