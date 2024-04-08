Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A front row view from a Candlelight Concert in May 2023 inside Triple C's Barrel Room in South End. Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

From candlelit performances featuring the music of Taylor Swift to thrilling murder mystery dinner parties, there are plenty of fun ways to stay busy this week in Charlotte.

Monday, April 8

🐶 Paint a portrait of your pet at Sycamore Brewing. | $66 | 6-8pm | Details

🎶 Perform your favorite song at The Evening Muse's open mic. | $5 | 7:30pm | Details

🎉 Explore the city's food, art, music at Charlotte SHOUT! in Uptown. | Free | 10am-10pm (Through April 14) | Details

🧘‍♀️ Do a sunset yoga flow at The Music Yard with Move Wellness. | $15 | 6pm | Details

Tuesday, April 9

🧠 Play trivia at Hi-Wire Brewing with $15 pitchers. | Free | 7pm | Details

🏀 Cheer on the Hornets against the Dallas Mavericks at Spectrum Center. | $17+ | 7pm | Details

💐 Unleash your inner florist with a DIY flower bar at Monarch Market. | $30 | 7pm | Details

👩‍🌾 Learn patio farming basics with SkillPop at Camp North End. | $38 | 6:30pm | Details

Wednesday, April 10

🎸 See indie pop band AJR on tour at Spectrum Center. | $44+ | 7pm | Details

🐶 Paint your pet on a pint glass at Legion Brewing West Morehead. | $35+ | 6:30pm | Details

😂 See comedian Matt Bellassai at The Comedy Zone. | $25 | 7pm | Details

Thursday, April 11

🎧 See drum and bass artist Reaper with Joel Cruz at Trio Nightclub. | $15 | 9pm | Details

🕯 Attend a candlelit concert featuring the music of Taylor Swift. | $38+ | 7pm and 9pm | Details

🤠 See country artist Dustin Lynch at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater. | $45 | 8pm | Details

🏃🏽‍♀️ Run 1, 3 or 5 miles with Devil's Logic Thursday run club. | Free | 6:15pm | Details

Friday, April 12

😂 Do your best stand-up set at The Common Market's open mic in South End. | Free | 7pm | Details

🍿 Watch an outdoor screening of the documentary "Chasing" at The Whitewater Center. | Free | 8:10pm | Details

🎶 See performances by Hippo Campus and Richy Mitch and The Coal Miners at Moo, Brew and 'Que's at Avidchange Music Factory. | $39 | 5pm | Details

🕵️‍♂️ Eat pasta and solve a murder mystery at Maggiano's Little Italy. | $70 | 7pm | Details

🥃 Enjoy a spirited luncheon with Basil Hayden bourbon at The Crunkleton. | $95+ | 12pm | Details