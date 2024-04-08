Share on email (opens in new window)

Charlotte Douglas International Airport sees fewer complaints than other major U.S. airport, but criticism from passengers is on the rise, per Transportation Security Administration data. Why it matters: Charlotte isn't alone. Air passenger complaints are up nationwide in recent years compared to before the pandemic, according to a Data Liberation Project analysis.

TSA PreCheck has the most complaints, followed by issues with customer service and screening.

By the numbers: Charlotte ranks last among 103 U.S. airports with at least 1 million passengers total in 2023 for grievances between January 2023 to January 2024.

There were 7.76 complaints per 100,000 passengers.

CLT had two complaints reported per 100,000 passengers in January 2019, compared to 13.1 nationwide.

Charlotte remains below the U.S. rate, with 8.2 complaints in January 2024, while the national rate reached 17.

Zoom out: Raleigh-Durham International Airport has significantly more complaints than Charlotte: 20.4 as of January.

The big picture: Complaints have remained low at Charlotte despite record-breaking growth.

A record number of passengers went through security at Charlotte on March 28 and 29 — 45,801 and 44,561, respectively, exceeding TSA's prediction. The previous record was 41,175 passengers in August 2019.

Charlotte, which is one of the world's busiest airports, expects to exceed 60 million total passengers by the end of the calendar year or spring of the following year, airport CEO Haley Gentry tells Axios.

