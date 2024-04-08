🏀 1 more win to go

55 mins ago - News

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks is showered with confetti after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes Sunday. Photo: Thien-An Truong/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The South Carolina women's basketball team won the NCAA Tournament Sunday, beating Iowa and superstar Caitlin Clark 87-75, for an undefeated (38-0) season.

  • Under legendary head coach Dawn Staley, the Gamecock women are 109-3 in the last three seasons. This is Staley's third national title.

Zoom out: In other college basketball news over the weekend, both N.C. State men's and women's teams lost their respective Final Four games.

What's next: South Carolina, Iowa, N.C. State and Iowa women's basketball teams will head to Charlotte in November for the second Ally Tipoff at Spectrum Center, Axios' Ashley Mahoney writes.

