🏀 1 more win to go

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks is showered with confetti after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes Sunday. Photo: Thien-An Truong/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The South Carolina women's basketball team won the NCAA Tournament Sunday, beating Iowa and superstar Caitlin Clark 87-75, for an undefeated (38-0) season. Under legendary head coach Dawn Staley, the Gamecock women are 109-3 in the last three seasons. This is Staley's third national title.

Zoom out: In other college basketball news over the weekend, both N.C. State men's and women's teams lost their respective Final Four games.

What's next: South Carolina, Iowa, N.C. State and Iowa women's basketball teams will head to Charlotte in November for the second Ally Tipoff at Spectrum Center, Axios' Ashley Mahoney writes.