1 more win to go
2
The South Carolina women's basketball team won the NCAA Tournament Sunday, beating Iowa and superstar Caitlin Clark 87-75, for an undefeated (38-0) season.
- Under legendary head coach Dawn Staley, the Gamecock women are 109-3 in the last three seasons. This is Staley's third national title.
Zoom out: In other college basketball news over the weekend, both N.C. State men's and women's teams lost their respective Final Four games.
What's next: South Carolina, Iowa, N.C. State and Iowa women's basketball teams will head to Charlotte in November for the second Ally Tipoff at Spectrum Center, Axios' Ashley Mahoney writes.
