🚘 North Carolina's big EV goals

State leaders announced last month that North Carolina is two years ahead of its goal of having 80,000 zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2025. That's a milestone for a state that just five years ago had 10,000 EVs on the road.

Why it matters: It's still a far cry from Gov. Roy Cooper's goal of 1.25 million EVs registered statewide by 2030.

Meanwhile, North Carolina is establishing itself as a hotbed for EV manufacturing, from the Vietnamese giant VinFast building a $4 billion plant in Chatham County to Toyota investing in an EV battery plant outside of Raleigh.

The big picture: Governments and corporations are pushing hard for fast EV adoption to curb emissions amid dire warnings of climate change.

Context: The state and federal government have been focusing on two of the biggest hurdles to EV adoption — cost and infrastructure, says Peter Ledford, North Carolina's clean energy director.

The federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program is investing about $110 million throughout the state in EV charging stations along interstates and in urban cores, Ledford tells Axios.

The federal government also offers a tax credit of up to $7,500 for the purchase of all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Yes, but: Some states like California are offering additional tax rebates to help incentivize EV buying. North Carolina does not offer such credits.

What they're saying: "1.25 million EVs [in North Carolina] is bold and certainly an aggressive goal, but it's certainly in the realm of possibility," Ledford says. "[At our] current adoption rate, we are on track to be very close to that by 2030."

