Apr 4, 2024 - News
🌹 What the team ate
2
A fire pit. "The Bachelor" on the big screen. A glass of wine. And a hamburger.
- That's the calculation for a picturesque Monday night.
I'm shouting out Streetcar Bar + Bites in Wesley Heights in our monthly edition of the top dishes we tried.
- Other members of our team took advantage of patio seating as well.
Read the full edition
Subscribe for more Axios Charlotte in your inbox.
More Charlotte stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.