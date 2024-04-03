38 mins ago - Things to Do
🎤 Lovin' Life Music Fest schedule released
We now have a better idea of which artists are performing each day during the Lovin' Life Music Fest next month.
Why it matters: While we no longer wonder whether we'll have to choose between Stevie Nicks and Maggie Rogers, fans of both Post Malone and The Chainsmokers might have a tough decision to make.
Zoom in: With the release of the schedule, we also learned that Charlotte's own Sainted Trap Choir was added to the lineup. They recently competed on NBC's "America's Got Talent: Fantasy League."
- Festival organizers took to the comments section of the event's post to clarify that gates will open at 1pm.
What's next: An app with performance times will be released in the coming weeks.
- Festival organizers said they're looking into releasing single-day VIP tickets because general admission and Super VIP sections are almost at capacity.
Read the full edition
Subscribe for more Axios Charlotte in your inbox.
More Charlotte stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.