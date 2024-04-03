🎤 Lovin' Life Music Fest schedule released

Noah Kahan and The Avett Brothers fans are going to have a tough decision to make. Image: Courtesy of Lovin' Life Music Fest We now have a better idea of which artists are performing each day during the Lovin' Life Music Fest next month. Why it matters: While we no longer wonder whether we'll have to choose between Stevie Nicks and Maggie Rogers, fans of both Post Malone and The Chainsmokers might have a tough decision to make.

Zoom in: With the release of the schedule, we also learned that Charlotte's own Sainted Trap Choir was added to the lineup. They recently competed on NBC's "America's Got Talent: Fantasy League."

Festival organizers took to the comments section of the event's post to clarify that gates will open at 1pm.

What's next: An app with performance times will be released in the coming weeks.

Festival organizers said they're looking into releasing single-day VIP tickets because general admission and Super VIP sections are almost at capacity.

Everything you need to know about the festival