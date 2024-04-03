38 mins ago - Things to Do

🎤 Lovin' Life Music Fest schedule released

headshot

list of artists at a music festival
Noah Kahan and The Avett Brothers fans are going to have a tough decision to make. Image: Courtesy of Lovin' Life Music Fest

We now have a better idea of which artists are performing each day during the Lovin' Life Music Fest next month.

Why it matters: While we no longer wonder whether we'll have to choose between Stevie Nicks and Maggie Rogers, fans of both Post Malone and The Chainsmokers might have a tough decision to make.

Zoom in: With the release of the schedule, we also learned that Charlotte's own Sainted Trap Choir was added to the lineup. They recently competed on NBC's "America's Got Talent: Fantasy League."

  • Festival organizers took to the comments section of the event's post to clarify that gates will open at 1pm.

What's next: An app with performance times will be released in the coming weeks.

  • Festival organizers said they're looking into releasing single-day VIP tickets because general admission and Super VIP sections are almost at capacity.

Everything you need to know about the festival

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Charlotte in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Charlotte stories

No stories could be found

Charlottepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more