Apr 3, 2024 - News

🍻 A new brewery and other speed reads

sign that reads "lost world's brewing"

Similar to its original taproom near Lake Norman, Lost Worlds Charlotte will serve craft beer in an archaeology-inspired setting. Photo: Courtesy of Lost Worlds Brewing

🍺 Lost Worlds Brewing is expanding to Charlotte with a taproom set to open April 13 at the Metropolitan. (Axios)

🎤 The Black Keys are coming to Charlotte on Oct. 16. (WBTV)

🚊 Ahead of the Lovin' Life Music Festival, you can buy a three-day unlimited public transportation pass for $9, per Charlotte Area Transportation System (CATS).

  • From May 1 -3, the unlimited pass can be purchased for $13.00.
  • The ticket can be used on the Gold Line, Blue Line and bus system beginning on May 3 at midnight to May 6 at 2am.
