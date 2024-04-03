Apr 3, 2024 - News
🍻 A new brewery and other speed reads
🍺 Lost Worlds Brewing is expanding to Charlotte with a taproom set to open April 13 at the Metropolitan. (Axios)
🎤 The Black Keys are coming to Charlotte on Oct. 16. (WBTV)
🚊 Ahead of the Lovin' Life Music Festival, you can buy a three-day unlimited public transportation pass for $9, per Charlotte Area Transportation System (CATS).
- From May 1 -3, the unlimited pass can be purchased for $13.00.
- The ticket can be used on the Gold Line, Blue Line and bus system beginning on May 3 at midnight to May 6 at 2am.
