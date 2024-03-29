👀 Speed reads
🛩 Passengers were evacuated from a Frontier airplane at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Wednesday night after a strong odor was detected. (WBTV)
🏨 A Mississippi man who visited Charlotte in April 2022 is suing a hotel in Uptown for $160 million after he said another man got into his room and sexually assaulted him during his stay. (WBTV)
🚊 The Gold Line will operate on 20-minute headways instead of its current 30-minute headways beginning Saturday, March 30, according to CATS.
🏥 Federal Trade Commission lawyers are asking a N.C. federal court to stop Novant from buying two Lake Norman hospitals. A court memo details concerns about how the hospital could control an "eye-popping" share of the market if it buys them for $320 million. (Observer 🔒)
🏘 Around 40,350 Mecklenburg County property owners with delinquent 2023 property tax bills will have their names and the principal amount they owe published. (Axios)
🎂 Cakeable, a local nonprofit that helps adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is opening its first brick-and-mortar in Uptown on April 20, per a press release.
🍻 The Fairwood 226 will close after this Saturday, March 30. They're hosting a "Fairwood farewell" party tomorrow from 12pm-1am. (Facebook)
🗳️ The Biden campaign has named North Carolina as one of its key battleground investments for the 2024 election. It plans to open 10 new field offices across the state. (Axios)
🍸 A new cocktail and sound bar called Orosoko is opening in South End this weekend. (Instagram)
