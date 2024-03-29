6 hours ago - News

🍬 Charlotte's favorite Easter candies

Top-selling Easter candies, 2023
Reproduced from Instacart; Note: "Top-selling" candies were ranked by the total number of items sold in each state during the week ending Easter Sunday; Map: Axios Visuals

The Easter Bunny — and consumers — are feeling the pinch of inflation this year with skyrocketing cocoa prices reaching new heights.

Why it matters: The price of cocoa surpassed $10,000 a ton for the first time this week. But, despite the hike, chocolate candies are expected to remain on top as America's favorites, similar to recent years, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.

Charlotte's top-selling Easter candies, according to Instacart data shared with Axios, are:

  1. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
  2. Hershey's Milk Chocolate
  3. Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs
  4. Lindt's hollow milk chocolate bunny
  5. Peanut M&M's

Zoom out: Nationally, Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs was the top-selling candy in 2023, according to Instacart and DoorDash data.

How skyrocketing cocoa prices are impacting Easter candy

