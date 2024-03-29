🍬 Charlotte's favorite Easter candies

Reproduced from Instacart; Note: "Top-selling" candies were ranked by the total number of items sold in each state during the week ending Easter Sunday; Map: Axios Visuals

The Easter Bunny — and consumers — are feeling the pinch of inflation this year with skyrocketing cocoa prices reaching new heights.

Why it matters: The price of cocoa surpassed $10,000 a ton for the first time this week. But, despite the hike, chocolate candies are expected to remain on top as America's favorites, similar to recent years, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.