🍬 Charlotte's favorite Easter candies
The Easter Bunny — and consumers — are feeling the pinch of inflation this year with skyrocketing cocoa prices reaching new heights.
Why it matters: The price of cocoa surpassed $10,000 a ton for the first time this week. But, despite the hike, chocolate candies are expected to remain on top as America's favorites, similar to recent years, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.
Charlotte's top-selling Easter candies, according to Instacart data shared with Axios, are:
- Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
- Hershey's Milk Chocolate
- Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs
- Lindt's hollow milk chocolate bunny
- Peanut M&M's
Zoom out: Nationally, Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs was the top-selling candy in 2023, according to Instacart and DoorDash data.
