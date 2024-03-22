Hot homes: 4 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $270K to $1M

Share on email (opens in new window)

3709 Commonwealth Ave is listed for $1,050,000. The fenced-in backyard comes with a pool, hot tub and putting green. Photo: Courtesy of Liz Khodak

These newly constructed and recently renovated homes come with features like a waterfront view and putting green.

Why we love it: This renovated townhouse comes with a waterfront view from the balcony.

Neighborhood: Eastland - Wilora Lake

Eastland - Wilora Lake Realtor: Joshua Imbriano and Abigail Wilson • Keller Williams Ballantyne Area

Joshua Imbriano and Abigail Wilson • Keller Williams Ballantyne Area Specs: 2 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,339 square feet

2 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,339 square feet Notable features: new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, brick fireplace and hardwood flooring.

Why we love it: The modern kitchen and under-cabinet lighting brighten up the interior of this townhouse.

Neighborhood: Country Club Heights

Country Club Heights Realtor: Ellen Kelly • Helen Adams Realty

Ellen Kelly • Helen Adams Realty Specs: 2 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,551 square feet

2 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,551 square feet Notable features: open layout, under cabinet kitchen lighting, walk-in closet, rooftop and balcony.

Photos: Courtesy of Ellen Kelly

Why we love it: The three-story townhouse is within walking distance from bars and restaurants in the neighborhood.

Specs: 3 beds, 3.5 baths and 2,039 square feet

3 beds, 3.5 baths and 2,039 square feet Notable features: shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closet and covered balcony.

Why we love it: You could relax in the fenced-in backyard by the pool or take a swing on the putting green.

Neighborhood: Commonwealth Park

Commonwealth Park Realtor: Liz Khodak • Helen Adams Realty

Liz Khodak • Helen Adams Realty Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths and 2,431 square feet

4 beds, 3 baths and 2,431 square feet Notable features: covered porch, marble countertops, walk-in closet, pool, hot tub, fire pit, outdoor tv, detached garage and putting green.