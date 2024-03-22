2 hours ago - Real Estate
Hot homes: 4 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $270K to $1M
These newly constructed and recently renovated homes come with features like a waterfront view and putting green.
5122 Fair Wind Lane — $270,000
Why we love it: This renovated townhouse comes with a waterfront view from the balcony.
- Neighborhood: Eastland - Wilora Lake
- Realtor: Joshua Imbriano and Abigail Wilson • Keller Williams Ballantyne Area
- Specs: 2 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,339 square feet
- Notable features: new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, brick fireplace and hardwood flooring.
2965 Simpson Dr. — $535,000
Why we love it: The modern kitchen and under-cabinet lighting brighten up the interior of this townhouse.
- Neighborhood: Country Club Heights
- Realtor: Ellen Kelly • Helen Adams Realty
- Specs: 2 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,551 square feet
- Notable features: open layout, under cabinet kitchen lighting, walk-in closet, rooftop and balcony.
4209 Spencer Towns Lane — $650,000
Why we love it: The three-story townhouse is within walking distance from bars and restaurants in the neighborhood.
- Neighborhood: NoDa
- Realtor: Jill Lake • Keller Williams Lake Norman
- Specs: 3 beds, 3.5 baths and 2,039 square feet
- Notable features: shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closet and covered balcony.
3709 Commonwealth Ave. — $1,050,000
Why we love it: You could relax in the fenced-in backyard by the pool or take a swing on the putting green.
- Neighborhood: Commonwealth Park
- Realtor: Liz Khodak • Helen Adams Realty
- Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths and 2,431 square feet
- Notable features: covered porch, marble countertops, walk-in closet, pool, hot tub, fire pit, outdoor tv, detached garage and putting green.
