The Rose in South End hosts country karaoke every Wednesday night. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

The week ahead is full of exciting things to do in Charlotte, from karaoke nights to local art shows.

Monday, February 26

🎨 Make gold leaf abstract coasters with SkillPop. $42. 6:30pm Details

🖤 Experience the last week of Billy Sunday's "My Bloody Valentine" pop-up. | Free | Through Feb. 28. | Details.

🎷 Enjoy a night of live jazz at Petra's Bill Hanna Legacy Jazz Session. $7. 7:30pm. Details

🎤 Express yourself with an open mic night at The Evening Muse. $5. 7:30pm. Details

Tuesday, February 27

🍕Enjoy gluten-free pizza and beer at Monday Night Brewing's Gluten Freedom Day. Free. Noon-11pm. Details

🍹Take an Italian cocktail class at The Vintage. $45. 7-9pm. Details.

🎻 Hear the Charlotte Symphony perform in an intimate setting at The Barrel Room at Triple C. $20. 7pm. Details

🪐 Play "Big Bang Theory" trivia at Middle James Brewing. Free. 7pm. Details

Wednesday, February 28

🧘‍♀️ Take a 30-minute guided meditation at The Mint Museum Uptown. $15. Noon. Details

🌿 Show off your green thumb at Hi-Wire's monthly plant swap. Free. 7-8pm. Details

🐎 Sing country karaoke at The Rose Honky Tonk. Free. 8-11pm. Details.

🪩 Take a cardio dance class at YVY in Camp North End. $10. 7pm. Details

Thursday, February 29

🎵 Watch contestants perform in Charlotte Idol at OpenTap. Free. 7-11pm. Details

🎺 Enjoy a musical tribute to Whitney Houston at Middle C Jazz. $35. 7pm. Details

🎤 See JP Saxe live at The Underground. $27.50. 8pm. Details

💿 Play music bingo at Monarch Market in Uptown. Free. 6-8pm. Details

Friday, March 1

🤠 See country icon Jon Langston perform at Coyote Joes. $18. 7pm. Details

🍿 Watch "She's All That" at Camp North End's 90's movie series, Be Kind: Rewind. | Free | 7:30pm | Details.

🛍 Shop local at The Maker's Market at Urban District Market. Free. 4-8pm. Details

🎨 Take in the local art scene at South End's First Friday Gallery Crawl. Free. 5-9pm. Details