Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $325K

Photo: Courtesy of Christina Rainford

3345 Autumn Ridge Dr. is listed for $325,000. The next open house is scheduled for Feb. 17 from 12-3pm. Photo courtesy of Christina Rainford.

These recently listed homes have unique kitchen designs including colorful cabinets and chic backsplashes.

3345 Autumn Ridge Dr. — $325,000

Why we love it: This renovated kitchen has colorful new kitchen cabinets that add character to this house.

  • Neighborhood: Derita / Statesville
  • Realtor: Christina Rainford • EXP Realty LLC
  • Specs: 3 beds, 1.5 baths and 1,059 square feet
  • Notable features: sleek cabinets, quartz countertops, farmhouse sink, bench seating and stainless steel appliances.
Photos: Courtesy of Christina Rainford
715 N Graham St #401 — $675,000

Why we love it: Plenty of natural light pours into the living room and kitchen to light up this industrial condo.

Neighborhood: Fourth Ward

Photo: Courtesy of Priscilla Batista
2215 The Plaza Road — $750,000

Why we love it: You can walk to plenty of nearby restaurants and bars to grab a bite when you're not creating a gourmet meal in the updated kitchen.

  • Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood
  • Realtor: Joan Goode • Dickens Mitchener & Associates Inc
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,415 square feet
  • Notable features: front porch, fireplace, hardwood floors, kitchen tile backsplash, walk-in closet, patio and fenced-in yard.
2215 The plaza Road
246 Bentley Oaks Lane #14 — $850,000

Why we love it: The large kitchen features sleek black cabinets and a marble backsplash, giving the room a chic look.

  • Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 baths and 3,265 square feet
  • Notable features: fireplace, hardwood floors, wine fridge, open layout, spacious bedrooms, built-in shelving, walk-in closets and brick patio.
Randi Hartsell
2618 Kenmore Ave. — $950,000

Why we love it: This four-story townhouse comes with a rooftop terrace and balcony to lounge on.

  • Neighborhood: Elizabeth
  • Realtor: Kendra Conyers • Kendra Conyers & Associates
  • Specs: 4 beds, 4.5 baths and 2,951 square feet
  • Notable features: hardwood floors, open layout, floor-to-ceiling kitchen cabinetry, freestanding bathtub, two-car garage and rooftop terrace.
2618 Kenmore Ave
