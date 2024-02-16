Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $325K
These recently listed homes have unique kitchen designs including colorful cabinets and chic backsplashes.
3345 Autumn Ridge Dr. — $325,000
Why we love it: This renovated kitchen has colorful new kitchen cabinets that add character to this house.
- Neighborhood: Derita / Statesville
- Realtor: Christina Rainford • EXP Realty LLC
- Specs: 3 beds, 1.5 baths and 1,059 square feet
- Notable features: sleek cabinets, quartz countertops, farmhouse sink, bench seating and stainless steel appliances.
715 N Graham St #401 — $675,000
Why we love it: Plenty of natural light pours into the living room and kitchen to light up this industrial condo.
Neighborhood: Fourth Ward
- Realtor: Priscilla Batista • Realty ONE Group Select
- Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths and 1,826 square feet
- Notable features: exposed HVAC pipes, high ceilings, large windows and an open layout.
2215 The Plaza Road — $750,000
Why we love it: You can walk to plenty of nearby restaurants and bars to grab a bite when you're not creating a gourmet meal in the updated kitchen.
- Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood
- Realtor: Joan Goode • Dickens Mitchener & Associates Inc
- Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,415 square feet
- Notable features: front porch, fireplace, hardwood floors, kitchen tile backsplash, walk-in closet, patio and fenced-in yard.
246 Bentley Oaks Lane #14 — $850,000
Why we love it: The large kitchen features sleek black cabinets and a marble backsplash, giving the room a chic look.
- Neighborhood: Lansdowne
- Realtor: Randi Hartsell • JPAR Carolina Living
- Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 baths and 3,265 square feet
- Notable features: fireplace, hardwood floors, wine fridge, open layout, spacious bedrooms, built-in shelving, walk-in closets and brick patio.
2618 Kenmore Ave. — $950,000
Why we love it: This four-story townhouse comes with a rooftop terrace and balcony to lounge on.
- Neighborhood: Elizabeth
- Realtor: Kendra Conyers • Kendra Conyers & Associates
- Specs: 4 beds, 4.5 baths and 2,951 square feet
- Notable features: hardwood floors, open layout, floor-to-ceiling kitchen cabinetry, freestanding bathtub, two-car garage and rooftop terrace.
