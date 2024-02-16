Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $325K

Share on email (opens in new window)

3345 Autumn Ridge Dr. is listed for $325,000. The next open house is scheduled for Feb. 17 from 12-3pm. Photo courtesy of Christina Rainford.

These recently listed homes have unique kitchen designs including colorful cabinets and chic backsplashes.

Why we love it: This renovated kitchen has colorful new kitchen cabinets that add character to this house.

Neighborhood: Derita / Statesville

Neighborhood: Derita / Statesville
Realtor: Christina Rainford • EXP Realty LLC

Specs: 3 beds, 1.5 baths and 1,059 square feet

3 beds, 1.5 baths and 1,059 square feet Notable features: sleek cabinets, quartz countertops, farmhouse sink, bench seating and stainless steel appliances.

Why we love it: Plenty of natural light pours into the living room and kitchen to light up this industrial condo.

Neighborhood: Fourth Ward

Realtor: Priscilla Batista • Realty ONE Group Select

Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths and 1,826 square feet

2 beds, 2 baths and 1,826 square feet Notable features: exposed HVAC pipes, high ceilings, large windows and an open layout.

Photos: Courtesy of Priscilla Batista

Why we love it: You can walk to plenty of nearby restaurants and bars to grab a bite when you're not creating a gourmet meal in the updated kitchen.

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood
Realtor: Joan Goode • Dickens Mitchener & Associates Inc

Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,415 square feet

3 beds, 2 baths and 1,415 square feet Notable features: front porch, fireplace, hardwood floors, kitchen tile backsplash, walk-in closet, patio and fenced-in yard.

Photos: Courtesy of Joan Goode

Why we love it: The large kitchen features sleek black cabinets and a marble backsplash, giving the room a chic look.

Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 baths and 3,265 square feet

4 beds, 2.5 baths and 3,265 square feet Notable features: fireplace, hardwood floors, wine fridge, open layout, spacious bedrooms, built-in shelving, walk-in closets and brick patio.

Why we love it: This four-story townhouse comes with a rooftop terrace and balcony to lounge on.

Neighborhood: Elizabeth

Neighborhood: Elizabeth
Realtor: Kendra Conyers • Kendra Conyers & Associates

Specs: 4 beds, 4.5 baths and 2,951 square feet

4 beds, 4.5 baths and 2,951 square feet Notable features: hardwood floors, open layout, floor-to-ceiling kitchen cabinetry, freestanding bathtub, two-car garage and rooftop terrace.