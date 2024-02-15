Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend is filled with fun events happening around the city from Rail Trail Lights to a Dog Days of Winter Festival.

Friday, February 16

Rail Trail Lights at Atherton Plaza: Expect live music from local musicians and art installations along the rail trail. Free. Runs through Sunday. Details

Science on the Rocks at Discovery Place Science: Explore the museum after dark with live music, food trucks, science shows and animal encounters. $18-$22. 6-10pm. Details

Mean Girls at Belk Theater: Watch a musical version of the popular comedy movie "Mean Girls." $30. Times vary. Details

Beyond the Red Carpet at Mint Museum: View an exhibition of the most iconic trophies from awards shows. $6. 11am-6pm. Details

Rouge: A cirque and dance cabaret at Booth Playhouse: Experience a cabaret show with a comedic twist. $25. Times vary. Details

Be kind, rewind at Camp North End: Watch a movie screening of Jerry Maguire. Free. 7:30pm. Details

Bestie photoshoot night at The Lenz Studio: Take a professional photoshoot while drinking mocktails. $15. 5pm. Details

Crescendo: Musical improv at Charlotte Comedy Theater: Enjoy a blend of storytelling and music. $15. 7:30pm. Details

Saturday, February 17

Love N' Lashes Drag Brunch at Charlotte Beer Garden: Enjoy a buffet-style brunch and drag performances to music from a live DJ. $25-$30. 10am-2pm. Details

Red Seoul-O cup party at Seoul Food: Celebrate Seoul's ninth-anniversary games, music, food and drinks. Free. 11:30am-12am. Details

Queen City Comedy Festival at Ovens Auditorium: Laugh your heart out at a star-studded comedy show featuring Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Bill Bellamy and more. $64. 8-10pm. Details

Uptown speed dating at Mariposa: Ages 25-45 are welcome to a speed dating session which includes a drink token. $40. 12pm. Details

Checkers vs. Springfield Thunderbirds at Bojangles' Coliseum: Cheer on the Checkers as they take on the Springfield Thunderbirds. Bring canned goods in exchange for a free ticket to their next game in March. $25+. 4-8pm. Details

Dog days of winter festival at U.S. National Whitewater Center: Expect a 5K trail race, adoption events, clinics, ice rink access and doggy vendors. Free. 9am-5pm. Details

SkillPop: Watercolor house portraits at 201 Camp: Learn how to your favorite portrait into a watercolor picture in an artist-led class from artist Arden Fuller. $45. 10am-12pm. Details

VHS: Vintage horror series at the Ford Building: Watch an indoor movie screening of "Interview with The Vampire." Free. 7:30pm. Details

The melanin affair at The Revelry: Dress up in shades of brown to enjoy an evening of dancing, open bar and music from a live DJ. $60. 9pm-1am. Details

Go deeper: 15 Black History Month events happening in Charlotte this February

Cocktail class at Aster Cocktail Lounge: Learn how to create delicious cocktails inside of Monarch Market. $75. 1pm. Details

Tequila tasting at Industrious NoDa: Taste four different types of tequila paired with small bites and wrap the evening with a champagne toast. $65. 7:30pm. Details

Greater Charlotte SPCA Adoption Event at Birdsong Brewing: Meet dogs that you might want to adopt. Free. 12-3pm. Details

Sunday, February 18

Flavors of the Bayou at The Market at 7th Street: Enjoy a six-course dinner and beer pairing from Jimmy Pearls and Resident Culture. $125. 6:30-9pm. Details

Drag Me to Brunch at Letty's: Treat yourself to a post-Valentine's Day brunch with drag performances. Proceeds benefit Samaritan House. $35. 11am. Details

Melanin Money Brunch at Encore: Vibe to music from a live DJ plus enjoy drinks from the bar. $15+. 2-7pm. Details

Sunday sweat at Monday Night Brewing: Enjoy an hour-long workout class then reward yourself with a beer. $12. 11am-12pm. Details

Comedy open mic at The Royal Tot: Sip on a cocktail and support those stepping on stage to showcase their talents. Free. 7pm. Details

Super Sunday Funday at Cloud: Party into the work week with 50% off all liquor. Prices vary. 5pm-2am. Details

Monday, February 19

My Bloody Valentine at Billy Sunday: Grab a cocktail and small bites of food from Billy Sunday after the work day. Prices vary. 5-10pm. Details

DIY terrarium building at PlantHouse: Get your hands dirty and create a terrarium with your choice of plants. $25. Times vary. Details

First miles run club at Social Status: Run, walk or jog a route then celebrate the workout with açaí bowls or smoothies. Free. 6:30-8pm. Details

Pint day at Frothy Beard: Stop by for a $5 pint of beer from one of Charlotte's newest breweries. $5. 10am. Details

