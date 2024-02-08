Share on email (opens in new window)

FRIDAY, February 9

Rail Trail Lights 2024 at Atherton Plaza: Expect live music from local musicians and art installations along the rail trail. Free. 7pm. Details

Cirque du Biere: A Burlesque-Inspired Aerial Show at Hi-Wire Brewing: Watch a burlesque-inspired aerial show. Proceeds benefit Fighting Chance Ranch & Rescue. $20. 7-9:30pm. Details

Cultural Afro-Latinx Celebration at Multiple Locations: Honor Afro-descendant heritage throughout the weekend with live performances, film screenings and workshops. price. Runs through Sunday. Details

Go deeper: 15 Black History Month events happening in Charlotte this February

Be Kind, Rewind: 90s Movie Series! At Ford Building: Watch an indoor movie screening of "Sister Act" at Camp North End. Free. 7:30pm. Details

R&B Fridays at Stats: Vibe to R&B music, plus expect a special appearance from Jagged Edge. $20. 10pm-2am. Details

A Spirited Luncheon at The Crunkleton: Enjoy a luncheon with a tasting of Bruichladdich Scotches. $95. 12-2pm. Details

Dance Theatre of Harlem at Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Watch a ballet performance from the touring Harlem dance company. $29.50. 8-11pm. Details

WWE Friday Night SmackDown at Spectrum Center: Spend the evening watching WWE wrestlers fight. $23+. 7:45pm. Details

SATURDAY, February 10

Tail-gate Party at Skiptown: Dress up in your favorite sportswear with your pup to tailgate ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend. Free. 11am-9pm. Details

Valentine's Day Portraits at the Confetti Hearts Wall: Take heart-filled portraits with a loved one or the whole family ahead of Valentine's Day. Free. 11am-2pm. Details

VHS: Vintage Horror Series at Ford Building: Grab a blanket to snuggle up with friends at the indoor movie screening of "Return of the Living Dead". Free. 7:30pm. Details

Valentine's Day Cupcake Cookie Decorating at The Nest: Learn how to decorate sweet treats that you get to eat. Free. 10am-12pm. Details

Poetry Slam at GOODYEAR ARTS: Listen to talented locals share their poems with the audience. Free. 4-6pm. Details

Uncorked: Charlotte Wine Fest at Discovery Place Science: Taste over 100 global wines plus expect food trucks and access to the museum after hours. $65-$80. 6-10pm. Details

Champagne Super Tasting at The Bohemian Wine Bar: Pop some bottles and taste up to five champagnes with cheese pairings. $65. 12-9pm. Details

V-Day Succulent & Sangria Workshop PlantHouse: Pot a succulent and sip on sangrias. $25-$40. 6:30-8pm. Details

Chinese New Year's Party at Devil's Logic Brewing: Celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year with dragon dancers, firecrackers and Asian-inspired bites. Free. 2pm. Details

Not your typical Rose Tasting at Dilworth Tasting Room: Learn about wine while you enjoy wine and charcuterie pairings. $75. 1:30pm. Details

Charlotte Hornets vs. Memphis Grizzlies at Spectrum Center: Cheer on the home team as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies. $29+. 7pm. Details

SUNDAY, February 11

Galentine's Day at Charlotte Collective: Create charm bracelets and enjoy a list of other vendors with mocktails and bouquets. Prices vary. 11am-5pm. Details

Silent Disco Emo Night at Hi-Wire: Put on your noise-canceling headphones and vibe to emo songs all night. $10-$15. 7-11pm. Details

The Comunidad Valentine's Market at Resident Culture Plaza Midwood: Shop from small businesses ahead of Valentine's Day.Expect food and activities. Free. 12pm. Details

Easy Like Sunday Morning-Fun Flow Yoga at Southern Strain Plaza Midwood: Unwind from the weekend with an hour-long yoga flow. $12. 11am-12pm. Details

Official 49ers Empire Super Bowl Watch Party at Slingshot Social Game Club: Watch the Super Bowl across many screens with plenty of drinks and a buffet. $0-$35. 5-11pm. Details

Super Bowl Party at Happy Camper NoDa: Watch the Super Bowl while you enjoy "The THC Experience". Prices vary. 6pm. Details

Go deeper: Happy Camper expands with a new consumption lounge and dispensary in NoDa

Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board.