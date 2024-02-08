Weekender: 25 things to do in Charlotte this weekend including Superbowl watch parties and Valentine's events
FRIDAY, February 9
Rail Trail Lights 2024 at Atherton Plaza: Expect live music from local musicians and art installations along the rail trail. Free. 7pm. Details
Cirque du Biere: A Burlesque-Inspired Aerial Show at Hi-Wire Brewing: Watch a burlesque-inspired aerial show. Proceeds benefit Fighting Chance Ranch & Rescue. $20. 7-9:30pm. Details
Cultural Afro-Latinx Celebration at Multiple Locations: Honor Afro-descendant heritage throughout the weekend with live performances, film screenings and workshops. price. Runs through Sunday. Details
Be Kind, Rewind: 90s Movie Series! At Ford Building: Watch an indoor movie screening of "Sister Act" at Camp North End. Free. 7:30pm. Details
R&B Fridays at Stats: Vibe to R&B music, plus expect a special appearance from Jagged Edge. $20. 10pm-2am. Details
A Spirited Luncheon at The Crunkleton: Enjoy a luncheon with a tasting of Bruichladdich Scotches. $95. 12-2pm. Details
Dance Theatre of Harlem at Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Watch a ballet performance from the touring Harlem dance company. $29.50. 8-11pm. Details
WWE Friday Night SmackDown at Spectrum Center: Spend the evening watching WWE wrestlers fight. $23+. 7:45pm. Details
SATURDAY, February 10
Tail-gate Party at Skiptown: Dress up in your favorite sportswear with your pup to tailgate ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend. Free. 11am-9pm. Details
Valentine's Day Portraits at the Confetti Hearts Wall: Take heart-filled portraits with a loved one or the whole family ahead of Valentine's Day. Free. 11am-2pm. Details
VHS: Vintage Horror Series at Ford Building: Grab a blanket to snuggle up with friends at the indoor movie screening of "Return of the Living Dead". Free. 7:30pm. Details
Valentine's Day Cupcake Cookie Decorating at The Nest: Learn how to decorate sweet treats that you get to eat. Free. 10am-12pm. Details
Poetry Slam at GOODYEAR ARTS: Listen to talented locals share their poems with the audience. Free. 4-6pm. Details
Uncorked: Charlotte Wine Fest at Discovery Place Science: Taste over 100 global wines plus expect food trucks and access to the museum after hours. $65-$80. 6-10pm. Details
Champagne Super Tasting at The Bohemian Wine Bar: Pop some bottles and taste up to five champagnes with cheese pairings. $65. 12-9pm. Details
V-Day Succulent & Sangria Workshop PlantHouse: Pot a succulent and sip on sangrias. $25-$40. 6:30-8pm. Details
Chinese New Year's Party at Devil's Logic Brewing: Celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year with dragon dancers, firecrackers and Asian-inspired bites. Free. 2pm. Details
Not your typical Rose Tasting at Dilworth Tasting Room: Learn about wine while you enjoy wine and charcuterie pairings. $75. 1:30pm. Details
Charlotte Hornets vs. Memphis Grizzlies at Spectrum Center: Cheer on the home team as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies. $29+. 7pm. Details
SUNDAY, February 11
Galentine's Day at Charlotte Collective: Create charm bracelets and enjoy a list of other vendors with mocktails and bouquets. Prices vary. 11am-5pm. Details
Silent Disco Emo Night at Hi-Wire: Put on your noise-canceling headphones and vibe to emo songs all night. $10-$15. 7-11pm. Details
The Comunidad Valentine's Market at Resident Culture Plaza Midwood: Shop from small businesses ahead of Valentine's Day.Expect food and activities. Free. 12pm. Details
Easy Like Sunday Morning-Fun Flow Yoga at Southern Strain Plaza Midwood: Unwind from the weekend with an hour-long yoga flow. $12. 11am-12pm. Details
Official 49ers Empire Super Bowl Watch Party at Slingshot Social Game Club: Watch the Super Bowl across many screens with plenty of drinks and a buffet. $0-$35. 5-11pm. Details
Super Bowl Party at Happy Camper NoDa: Watch the Super Bowl while you enjoy "The THC Experience". Prices vary. 6pm. Details
Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board. Hosting an event? Reach more Charlotteans through an Event Listing, which includes placement on our Event Board and in our weekday newsletter. Have a scoop about a cool event? Submit your event.
More Charlotte stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.