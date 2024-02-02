1 hour ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $319K to $875K

4816 Gilmore Dr listed for sale in Charlotte

4816 Gilmore Dr. Photo: Courtesy of Heather Montgomery

These recently listed homes are a blend of traditional ranch and modern styles.

4525 Valendra Dr. — $319,900

Why we love it: The newly constructed house has up-to-date stainless steel appliances plus a spacious open floor plan.

4525 Valendra Dr
4525 Valendra Dr
4525 Valendra Dr
Photos: Courtesy of Samuel Nueman

1508 Starbrook Dr. — $514,900

Why we love it: This remodeled ranch has a new bright and airy interior, most notably in the kitchen.

Neighborhood: Starmount Forest

  • Realtor: Andrew Rosen • COMPASS
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,180 square feet
  • Notable features: fireplace, gold accents, stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink, deck and fenced-in yard.
1508 Starbrook Dr
1508 Starbrook Dr
1508 Starbrook Dr
Photos: Courtesy of Andrew Rosen

5616 Wedgewood Dr. — $650,000

Why we love it: This cozy ranch-style home is less than a 10-minute drive to SouthPark mall and neighboring restaurants.

  • Neighborhood: Madison Park
  • Realtor: Anne Spencer • Corcoran HM Properties
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,573 square feet
  • Notable features: fireplace, stainless steel appliances, large closets, hardwood floors, subway tile backsplash and large yard.
5616 Wedgewood Dr
5616 Wedgewood Dr
5616 Wedgewood Dr
Photos: Courtesy of Anne Spencer

4816 Gilmore Dr. — $685,000

Why we love it: The concrete entertainment wall and fireplace add to the sleek modern look of this home.

  • Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,711 square feet
  • Notable features: open layout, fireplace, two islands, quartz countertops, porch, sleek cabinetry, walk-in closet, deck and spacious backyard.
4816 Gilmore Dr
4816 Gilmore Dr
4816 Gilmore Dr
Photos: Courtesy of Heather Montgomery

917 Lunsford Pl. — $875,000

Why we love it: The open floor plan would make entertaining guests effortless, from throughout the living room to in the kitchen.

  • Neighborhood: Villa Heights
  • Realtor: Mary Jo Herold • Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,469 square feet
  • Notable features: shaded porch, open floor plan, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, built-in shelving, fenced-in yard and patio.
