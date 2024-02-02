Share on email (opens in new window)

These recently listed homes are a blend of traditional ranch and modern styles.

Why we love it: The newly constructed house has up-to-date stainless steel appliances plus a spacious open floor plan.

Photos: Courtesy of Samuel Nueman

Why we love it: This remodeled ranch has a new bright and airy interior, most notably in the kitchen.

Neighborhood: Starmount Forest

Realtor: Andrew Rosen • COMPASS

Andrew Rosen • COMPASS Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,180 square feet

3 beds, 2 baths and 1,180 square feet Notable features: fireplace, gold accents, stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink, deck and fenced-in yard.

Photos: Courtesy of Andrew Rosen

Why we love it: This cozy ranch-style home is less than a 10-minute drive to SouthPark mall and neighboring restaurants.

Neighborhood: Madison Park

Madison Park Realtor: Anne Spencer • Corcoran HM Properties

Anne Spencer • Corcoran HM Properties Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,573 square feet

3 beds, 2 baths and 1,573 square feet Notable features: fireplace, stainless steel appliances, large closets, hardwood floors, subway tile backsplash and large yard.

Photos: Courtesy of Anne Spencer

Why we love it: The concrete entertainment wall and fireplace add to the sleek modern look of this home.

Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,711 square feet

3 beds, 2 baths and 1,711 square feet Notable features: open layout, fireplace, two islands, quartz countertops, porch, sleek cabinetry, walk-in closet, deck and spacious backyard.

Photos: Courtesy of Heather Montgomery

Why we love it: The open floor plan would make entertaining guests effortless, from throughout the living room to in the kitchen.