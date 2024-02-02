Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $319K to $875K
These recently listed homes are a blend of traditional ranch and modern styles.
4525 Valendra Dr. — $319,900
Why we love it: The newly constructed house has up-to-date stainless steel appliances plus a spacious open floor plan.
- Neighborhood: Shannon Park
- Realtor: Samuel Nueman and KJ Barnes • Nueman Real Estate Inc
- Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,447 square feet
- Notable features: porch, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, vinyl and carpet flooring.
1508 Starbrook Dr. — $514,900
Why we love it: This remodeled ranch has a new bright and airy interior, most notably in the kitchen.
Neighborhood: Starmount Forest
- Realtor: Andrew Rosen • COMPASS
- Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,180 square feet
- Notable features: fireplace, gold accents, stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink, deck and fenced-in yard.
5616 Wedgewood Dr. — $650,000
Why we love it: This cozy ranch-style home is less than a 10-minute drive to SouthPark mall and neighboring restaurants.
- Neighborhood: Madison Park
- Realtor: Anne Spencer • Corcoran HM Properties
- Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,573 square feet
- Notable features: fireplace, stainless steel appliances, large closets, hardwood floors, subway tile backsplash and large yard.
4816 Gilmore Dr. — $685,000
Why we love it: The concrete entertainment wall and fireplace add to the sleek modern look of this home.
- Neighborhood: Madison Park
- Realtor: Heather Montgomery • Cottingham Chalk
- Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,711 square feet
- Notable features: open layout, fireplace, two islands, quartz countertops, porch, sleek cabinetry, walk-in closet, deck and spacious backyard.
917 Lunsford Pl. — $875,000
Why we love it: The open floor plan would make entertaining guests effortless, from throughout the living room to in the kitchen.
- Neighborhood: Villa Heights
- Realtor: Mary Jo Herold • Coldwell Banker Realty
- Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,469 square feet
- Notable features: shaded porch, open floor plan, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, built-in shelving, fenced-in yard and patio.
