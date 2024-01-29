Weekday Planner: 21 things to do in Charlotte including fitness classes and South End's Rail Trail Lights
Monday, January 29
🍣 Learn to roll your own sushi with GringoNinja at Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts. | $59.99 | 6:30pm | Details
🎨 Make friends and art at SkillPop and DishCourse's watercolor painting social at Camp North End. | $75 | 5:30pm | Details
💡Play trivia and with Mindless Minutia at Monday Night Brewing. | Free | 7-9pm | Details
🏀 Cheer on the Hornets against The New York Knicks at Spectrum Center. | $16 | 7pm | Details
Tuesday, January 30
🪴 Paint your own planter at NoDa Brewing's Paint and Plant, hosted by Front Paige Media. | $35 | 7-9pm | Details
🌟 Attend a watch party for the season premiere of "Vanderpump Rules" at Sycamore Brewing. | Free | 8pm | Details
💼 Play trivia from "The Office" at Middle James Brewing. | Free | 7pm | Details
🏃🏽♀️ Run with Mad Miles Run Club at YVY Training in Camp North End | Free | 6:30pm | Details
Wednesday, January 31
👂Make your own clay earrings with Silvia Jane Co. at Chamber Wooden Robot | $30 | 7-9pm | Details
🖤 Play emo music bingo at NoDa Brewing's North End Taproom. | Free | 6-8pm | Details
🍵 Sip beer and sculpt your own clay bowl with LHK Clay Studio at Pilot Brewing | $55 | 6:30-9pm | Details
💪 Workout with a "Hops and Hustle" HIIT class at Triple C Brewing. | $10 | 7pm | Details
Thursday, February 1
🥙 Take a winter Mediterranean cooking class at Chef Alyssa's Kitchen. | $75 | 6-9pm | Details
🌈 Attend Thursday drag night with Living Color at Starlight on 22nd. | Free | 7pm | Details
🎶 See Dutch DJ San Holo live at The Fillmore. | $35+ | 8pm | Details
🍻 Sip two new releases from Birdsong Brewing and stay for a Bluegrass Jam Night starting at 6pm. | Free | 3-10pm | Details
Friday, February 2
🐲 Celebrate the year of the dragon at The Ballantyne's Lunar New Year whiskey dinner. | $113.88 | 6:30pm | Details
🍿 Watch "The Matrix" at Camp North End's 90s movie series, Be Kind: Rewind. | Free | 7:30pm | Details.
💪 Sweat and connect at "Fit Girl Fridays," a workout and social series with Row House Cotswold and Charlotte Beauty Boost. | $10 | 5:15-7:30pm | Details
🛠 Build your own floating shelf with Rockler Woodworking and Hardware. | $150 | 10am-2pm | Details
✨ Attend the first night of South End's Rail Trail Lights. | Free | Feb. 2 - Feb . 18 | Details
