πŸ€ The Celtics defense stole the show β€” and the game β€” from the Dallas Mavericks last night at the Garden in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. (ESPN)

Dallas star guard Luka DončiΔ‡, was limited to just one assist and the Mavs had their lowest-scoring performance of the postseason.

🏈 The Celtics new hype video for the NBA Finals calls out fans in Dallas for chanting "we want Boston," and it's narrated by none other than the GOAT himself, Tom Brady.

✈️ The first American Airlines flight from LaGuardia to Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis landed yesterday. (Cape Cod Times)

The airline has scheduled flights from New York and Washington D.C. this summer.

A Bedford woman shot and killed both her parents yesterday, according to investigators. (WCVB)