Just a fuzzy couch ornament. Photo courtesy of Bethann Steiner.

Mr. Buster is a four-year-old mini Aussiedoodle and he's kind of offended someone's on his couch.

Thank you to Buster's owner Bethann Steiner for catching Mr. B. with that appalled expression.

Tuesday was Mr. Buster's 4th "gotcha day."

