Don't let anyone tell you Brussels sprouts don't belong on a sandwich.

The proof is available at Parish Cafe in the Back Bay where the sandwich menu is designed by some of Boston's best chefs.

The Bravas is courtesy of Sarma chef Cassie Piuma.

It's a torta bun with prosciutto, chorizo and Manchego cheese topped with a heap of sprouts and hot sauce for $22.95.

The verdict: It's very tasty and has vegetables, so double points.