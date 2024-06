🏢 Boston City Council and Mayor Michelle Wu are asking lawmakers to give them permission to raise taxes on commercial buildings instead of homeowners if the city's collections dip. (UHub)

⚽ There are new renderings of what a pro women's soccer stadium in Franklin Park would look like. (NBC10)

🏃‍♀️ The Boston Marathon has a new logo that updates the classic unicorn silhouette to look all mean and tough. (WCVB)

🦩 A flamingo was spotted on the beach in Dennis, the first natural visit by the species on record in the state. (MassLive)