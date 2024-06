Bostonian Adam Castiglioni snapped a photo of el buque escuela (or training ship) Juan Sebastian de Elcano earlier this week.

Zoom in: The ship is a naval training vessel named after a Spanish navigator who sailed with Magellan, per UniversalHub.

What we're watching: Gov. Maura Healey plans to meet with Ángeles Moreno Bau, Spain's ambassador to the U.S., who is visiting the ship today.