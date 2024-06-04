🎶 Hear, here! Boston-area concerts this week

There's a concert for everybody this week, with the likes of country rocker Hank Williams Jr., pop idol Melanie Martinez, blues star Gary Clark Jr. and others coming to Boston.
Tuesday
Melt-Banana brings Japanese noise rock to the Sinclair.
Wednesday
Indie old-schoolers Of Montreal</a> come to the Sinclair.
New Age fusion from Australia, Glass Beams</a>, plays at the Paradise.
Thursday
Psychobilly lives in the form of Reverend Horton Heat</a> at the Crystal Ballroom.
Friday
The Hope Conspiracy performs at the Middle East.
Grown up emo from Microwave</a> will be at Roadrunner.
Blues rock star Gary Clark Jr</a> plays at MGM Music Hall.
Pop darling Melanie Martinez</a> comes to the TD Garden.
Saturday
The Gay Bash'd party at Roadrunner features a DJ set by local singer Poppy and a performance by Rebecca Black</a> of "Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday," fame.
Country rock icon Hank Williams Jr.</a> plays at Xfinity Center.
Monday
New Jersey indie pop act Bleachers</a> are at MGM Music Hall.
Avant-garde pop from Canadian singer Allie X</a> will be at the Sinclair.
Australian indie band Hollow Coves</a> are at the Paradise.
