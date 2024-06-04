There's a concert for everybody this week, with the likes of country rocker Hank Williams Jr., pop idol Melanie Martinez, blues star Gary Clark Jr. and others coming to Boston.

For rock fans, Of Montreal, Reverend Horton Heat and Melt-Banana all stop by.

Tuesday

Melt-Banana brings Japanese noise rock to the Sinclair.

Wednesday

Indie old-schoolers Of Montreal come to the Sinclair.

New Age fusion from Australia, Glass Beams, plays at the Paradise.

Thursday

Psychobilly lives in the form of Reverend Horton Heat at the Crystal Ballroom.

Friday

The Hope Conspiracy performs at the Middle East.

Grown up emo from Microwave will be at Roadrunner.

Blues rock star Gary Clark Jr plays at MGM Music Hall.

Pop darling Melanie Martinez comes to the TD Garden.

Saturday

The Gay Bash'd party at Roadrunner features a DJ set by local singer Poppy and a performance by Rebecca Black of "Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday," fame.

Country rock icon Hank Williams Jr. plays at Xfinity Center.

Monday

New Jersey indie pop act Bleachers are at MGM Music Hall.

Avant-garde pop from Canadian singer Allie X will be at the Sinclair.

Australian indie band Hollow Coves are at the Paradise.