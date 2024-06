ğŸŽ¶ A vice principal's wife convinced the Dropkick Murphys to play for students at the Saint John Paul II Catholic Academy's Columbia Campus in Dorchester. (Boston.com)

🏗 The MBTA wants a private developer to demolish the dilapidated Alewife station parking garage and redevelop the site. (B&T)

🚣🏼‍♀️ A Spaulding rehabilitation doctor and his crew are rowing from Boston to London to raise money for charity. (Harvard Gazette)

🍺 ICYMI: Japanese whisky maker Suntory is in talks to acquire Boston Beer, the parent company of Samuel Adams. (WSJ)