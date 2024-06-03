Things to do around Boston this week, 6/3 - 6/6

Share on email (opens in new window)

Monday 6/3 📖 Alice Wong discusses her new book, "Disability Intimacy: Essays on Love, Care and Desire," at Harvard Bookstore, 6pm.

Wong will discuss the book with author Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha and historian Nicole Lee Schroeder.

🌈 Aeronaut Brewing in Somerville hosts "Picture + Panel," a talk on queerness and pop culture, 7pm-8pm.

Led by illustrator Maurice Vellekoop and cartoonist Cathy G. Johnson.

🛍 Time Out Market hosts its "Made with Pride" market with LGBTQ-owned businesses, 12pm-5pm.

Tuesday 6/4

🍨 Just in time for the warm temperatures, the Jimmy fund Scooper Bowl returns to City Hall plaza, 12pm-8pm.

It's all-you-can-eat ice cream for a good cause and runs through Thursday.

Price: $20+; children ages 5-12 get in for $15.

🧶 "Stitch and Bitch" returns to Trident Booksellers & Cafe in the Back Bay, 6pm-8pm.

Bring your own crafts.

Wednesday 6/5

🎤 Belgian singer Mia Walz performs at the BPL's Central Library for their concerts in the courtyard series, 6pm-7pm.

📖 Author Ann Leary discusses her new essay collection "I've Tried Being Nice" in conversation with her husband, noted nice guy and comedian Denis Leary, at the Cambridge Public Library, 6pm.

Thursday 6/6

🇬🇷 The Arlington Greek Festival kicks off with a gyro and pastry night at St. Athanasius the Great Greek Orthodox Church, 5pm.

🌈 Park-9 Dog Bar in Everett hosts Pride-themed trivia, 7:30pm-9:30pm.

🌿 Learn how to make herbal syrup at the CultureHouse in Somerville, 6pm-8pm.