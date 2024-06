22 people have been expelled from migrant-family shelter housing for "inappropriate actions" and guided to individual homeless shelters. (Herald)

🪧A group of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Cambridge home. (CBS Boston)

⛴️ A crew shortage led to canceled ferry service to Nantucket yesterday. (Boston 25)

ğŸ¦ž Welcome to MegaMaine: A lobster-shaped monster truck called "CrushStation" took out some utility wires in Maine Saturday. (News Center Maine)