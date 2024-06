Friday

🍸 Mamaleh's Kibitz Corner in Cambridge hosts a Shabbat social, 5pm-8pm.

Admission includes a signature cocktail, the slate milk mocha latte espresso martini, and snacks.

Price: $18.

💐 Bully Boy Distillers in Boston hosts Floral Baby for a pop-up, 5pm-8pm.

Learn to create your own bouquet in the newly opened cocktail garden.

🖼 The MFA hosts K-Pop Night to celebrate new albums from RM, aespa and ATEEZ, 6pm-10pm.

Includes a Hallyu! photo booth and a special tour of the exhibit "Hallyu! The Korean Wave."

Saturday

💋 The annual Kiss 108 Concert brings Doja Cat, Jason Derulo, Shinedown and more to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, 6:30pm.

Shaboozey, Knox, Isabel LaRosa and Mark Ambor are also on the bill.

Price: $50+ (varies).

Muqeedah Salaam of Muqeedah Publishing will present a lecture on the Tulsa massacre, AKA the Black Wall Street massacre of 1921, at the Boston Public Library's Adams Street branch, 3pm-4pm.

Sunday

🌈 The Painted Burro in Somerville kicks off Pride Month with its first drag brunch, 12pm-2pm.

Features Linda Maripossa, Adriana, Regina Jackson and Lucy Diamonds.

ğŸŽž Join the bibliophiles at the Brookline Booksmith for a screening of the new Reading Rainbow documentary "Butterfly in the Sky," 2pm.